Spotlight shines on standout players ahead of final

Mamelodi Sundowns and Magesi FC have set a date for the Carling Knockout final, and attention is turning to the players who have made a significant impact leading up to this much-anticipated clash. Here, Obakeng Meletse looks at those individuals who could play a vital role in the final.

Iqraam Rayners Iqraam Rayners. | BackpagePix The former Stellenbosch FC striker has settled seamlessly into life on the Highveld, following his move from the Cape Winelands. Rayners has been a regular for Bafana Bafana, and has also perfectly aligned with Downs coach Manqoba Mngqithi’s plans. With an impressive tally of three goals in three matches for Sundowns, including a brace against Kaizer Chiefs in the quarter-finals, the 28-year-old will be a formidable threat for Magesi as he looks to capitalise on his current form. With Peter Shalulile still seeking his best form, Rayners could be the key danger man in this high-stakes encounter.

Elvis Chipezeze Three successive man of the match accolades...it can only be Elvis Chipezeze, The Black Cat, The Man, The Myth, The Legend 😂 🧤⚽! Well done, captain!#DikwenaTsaMeetse 🐊#TheBlueNation#CarlingKnockoutCup

— Magesi Football Club (@Magesi_FC) November 9, 2024 The former Baroka FC shot-stopper has been the sturdy last line of defence for Dikwena tsa Meetse. Chipezeze’s experience and quick reflexes have been instrumental in the Limpopo outfit’s ability to maintain their advantages after taking the lead. Having conceded only two goals in the competition, both against Orlando Pirates in the opening round, Chipezeze has not only solidified his position but has also garnered three Player of the Match awards, underscoring his significance in a defence that has generally been solid throughout the tournament.

Edmore Chirambandare Edmore Chirambadare. | BackpagePix The former Kaizer Chiefs winger has added his skill and vision to Clinton Larsen’s squad. Chirambandare’s capability to deliver high-quality service into the box has been pivotal in Magesi's journey to the final.

At 32, he scored the decisive goal against Pirates in the first round, a narrow win that injected self-belief into the Magesi camp. To defy the odds in what will surely be their toughest encounter yet, the Zimbabwean international must deliver his best performance to lead his team to potential glory. Ronwen Williams

Ronwen Williams. | BackpagePix As Sundowns head into the final as favourites, much of their impressive form can be attributed to Williams. The Ballon d'Or nominee has continued to shine in the ‘beer cup’, growing in strength and stature with every appearance for the club. His prowess extends beyond just saving shots; his leadership and ability to marshal those in front of him mean that they have yet to concede in this tournament — an obstacle that Magesi will need to navigate if they hope to create history in the final.

Lucas Ribeiro Costa 🌟 𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗬𝗘𝗥 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗠𝗢𝗡𝗧𝗛 🌟



Congratulations to Lucas Ribeiro on being awarded the #BetwayPrem Player of the Month for September/October! 👆#Sundowns