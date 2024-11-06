Stellies and Galaxy seek redemption after KOs

The matches are coming thick and fast in domestic football and therefore there is no time for teams to lick their wounds or drown in self-pity after a bad day in the office. Stellenbosch and TS Galaxy will know this well ahead of their meeting at Athlone Stadium tonight at 7.30pm, following their disappointment in the Carling Knockout. Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker will be eyeing to complete a double over TS Galaxy this season when the two team meet in the league tonight. Stellies beat Galaxy 3-1 in the MTN8 quarter-final early in the season. Photo: Stellenbosch X There were goals aplenty in our last meeting against tomorrow's opponents 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7u7ovPHZIP

— Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) November 5, 2024 Stellies, the defending champions, were knocked out of their own party by Marumo Gallants on Sunday, while fellow finalists Galaxy also lost to Magesi FC on the same day. Both sides will be eager to get back onto the winning trail, with host Stellies still favoured to win the match tonight. Stellenbosch defeated The Rockets in the Carling Knockout final last season and have since bested Sead Ramovic’s men twice more, including in this season's MTN8 quarter-final. Ramovic has been full of praise for his counterpart, Steve Barker, saying he – and not recipient Rulani Mokwena – deserved to be last term’s Coach of the Season.

Barker started strong, guiding his team to the Caf Confederation Cup group stage for the first time in the club’s history, while also reaching the MTN8 final, where they lost to Orlando Pirates. However, their run in the Betway Premiership hasn’t been ideal. With three wins, two draws, and one loss, they currently sit fourth in the standings with 11 points. Their defeat to Gallants in the ‘beer cup’ quarter-final hints that their tough schedule may be taking a toll on the players. Our title defence ends in Bloemfontein.



Gallants 1️⃣–0️⃣ Stellenbosch FC pic.twitter.com/8P87YlyUQa

— Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) November 3, 2024 Some newbies – including Lehlohonolo Mojela, Sanele Barns, Chumani Butsaka and Ashley Cupido – may be struggling with the demands of weekly matches, leading to inconsistency on the pitch. The situation worsened with Mojela sidelined due to injury, meaning he is likely to miss out on facing his former team tonight. In light of the congested schedule, Barker must remind his squad that heavy is the head that carries the crown; they cannot afford to succumb to challenges. Therefore, they need to quickly put their defeat to Gallants behind them and give their best against the Rockets, who have struggled since the start of the new season. Galaxy are winless in the league, having played four of their five matches away from home, with their best result being a 1-1 draw against Gallants. Nevertheless, Galaxy cannot afford to give up now; there is still a long way to go before the season ends as they must strive for another Top 8 finish.

Like Stellies, Galaxy have faced their own set of challenges, including losing key players such as Mojela, Samir Nurkovic, Fiacre Ntwari, and Pogiso Sanoka. The integration of newcomers like Thamsanqa Masiya, Victor Letsoalo, Dzenan Zajmovic, Ira Tape, and Jegbay Konneh has not been as seamless as expected either. Yet it is up to the players and coaching staff to demonstrate their resilience and ability to overcome any adverse situation by working together. 🚨⚽️ NEXT MATCH! ⚽️🚨



@stellenbosch_fc vs TS Galaxy FC



📅Date: 6 November 2024

🕒Time:19:30 pm

🏟Location: Athlone Stadium @aQuelle @aQuelleViV#Siyadumuza #TheRockets #TSG pic.twitter.com/b2l6TTocSw