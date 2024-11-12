Sundowns eager to win CKO final despite unfavourable draw

Manqoba Mngqithi argued Mamelodi Sundowns have enough depth to win the Carling Knockout final, even though he’s not happy with the scheduling of the game. Sundowns will face Magesi in the Carling Knockout showdown at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein on November 23. Considering the gulf in quality and stature between the two sides, the Brazilians are clear favourites to come out victorious and win the second cup of the season.

Lucas Ribeiro of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates Carling Knockout semi-final victory over Marumo Gallants with his teammates this past weekend. | BackpagePix Unlike in the MTN8, where they were poor and bundled out in the semi-final by Stellenbosch, the Brazilians have been in beast mode in the ‘beer cup’. They’ve scored a whopping 11 goals, while keeping a clean sheets in all three games. They beat Golden Arrows, Kaizer Chiefs and most recently Marumo Gallants, to book their spot. Magesi have also impressed. They beat ‘cup specialists’ Orlando Pirates 3-2, TS Galaxy 1-0 and Richards Bay 1-0 en route to their maiden final in their first attempt in the top-flight. Sundowns coach Mngqithi knows they’ll underestimate Dikwena at their own peril but in the same breath, he also knows the responsibility that comes with working at Sundowns. “It will always be important for Sundowns to win all the matches they play, regardless of whether it’s a cup final, league match or friendly,” Mngqithi explained. “It’s just important that we win the match because we’ve got enough quality to win almost every match that we play.”

𝐂𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐊𝐍𝐎𝐂𝐊𝐎𝐔𝐓 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋 ⚔



The stage is set! We take on Magesi FC in the #CarlingKnockout final later this month! 👆#Sundowns #RabatsenaGape pic.twitter.com/6r31HMxcwB — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) November 10, 2024

Sundowns’ quality will be tested against Magesi. They’ll be playing in their first game immediately after the two-week long Fifa international break. And with at least 10 players – scattered across the South African, Namibian and Zimbabwean national teams – away on national duty, Sundowns will be thin in their preparations. “I don’t think the area where the final is put is fair for anyone – especially after a Fifa break,” he said. Mngqithi has been around the blocks long enough to know that he can’t only control what he can, with the PSL’s decision to schedule the game after the Fifa break out of his hands.

“Maybe we could have had a league game that weekend, but (not a cup final) immediately after a Fifa break where we have players who are coming from the national team,” Mngqithi said. “But what can you do? You must do what you have. And we must accept that blessings and burdens sometimes go together. “Sometimes, you’ll blame the league for putting the final there. But what if they put it without the knowledge that we might be in the final. So, I don’t think there’s anything we can do.”

Mngqithi is not pleased with the game going to Toyota Stadium either even though there’s a silver lining with playing matches in front of the people of Bloemfontein.