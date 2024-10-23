Sundowns look to maintain momentum against Royal AM

Matshelane Mamabolo As the clock ticks down to tonight's Betway Premiership clash at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, all signs point towards another goal avalanche for Mamelodi Sundowns as they prepare to host the beleaguered Royal AM.

After a resounding 5-0 victory against Golden Arrows in the Carling Knockout's first round over the weekend, the defending champions seem poised for yet another triumphant outing. Despite the emphatic scoreline, coach Manqoba Mngqithi expressed dissatisfaction, lamenting that his team failed to capitalise on numerous goal-scoring opportunities. This is disconcerting news for a Royal AM side that recently suffered a three-goal rout at the hands of Cape Town City in the same knockout competition.

Lebohang Maboe, the Sundowns midfielder, emphasised that the team bears a heavy responsibility to bring joy to their fans through victories. However, he acknowledges the challenges that lie ahead, recognising that there are no 'easy matches' in this elite league. “I am expecting a big fight. They are a team that has not been doing well in the previous games. You know that any team that comes against us will be willing to sweat blood,” Maboe remarked. He highlighted the importance of controlling second balls, believing this strategy could be instrumental in securing the win.

Maboe speculated that Royal AM will likely adopt a more defensive stance compared to other teams, stating, “I think they will be sitting a bit back; they won’t be as adventurous as other teams have been against us.” Nevertheless, he remains confident in Sundowns' squad depth, asserting that they possess the talent to dismantle any defence on any given day. The pressure to perform is palpable, as he noted: “It’s very important for us because it is our home game. We need to collect the points and they (fans) must come in their numbers to support us.”

Head coach of Royal AM John Maduka. | BackpagePix On the other side of the pitch, Royal AM coach John Maduka is fully aware of the uphill battle his side faces. “It’s going to be a very difficult game playing away from home. We are happy that we rested most of the players that I think will change the team to ensure that we bring fresh legs.” Maduka takes heart in his team's recent preparations and hopes the fresh legs will bolster their performance against the league leaders.

The former Malawi international noted, “We know that we’re going to a very, very difficult game. “They (Sundowns) are a team that wants to win the league again, so it’s not going to be easy. It’s very important for us to be ready.” With his team having drawn four consecutive league matches, the pressure is mounting for Maduka to secure some points on the road, especially against such a formidable opponent.