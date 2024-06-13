Sweet smell of support for Bafana in the City of Roses

Comment by Mihlali Baleka THE passionate football supporters of Bloemfontein embody the town’s nickname – the City of Roses – as they offer a bouquet of special joy and pleasure.

That was on full view when they came out in full force on Tuesday when Bafana Bafana were in town, bringing a buzz to the Free State capital. It was a night on which their cacophony of noise and support reminded the masses why football needs to come to this part of the country on a regular basis. The vibrant people of Bloemfontein have been sent into a deafening silence in the professional football landscape since the sale of Bloemfontein Celtic a few years ago.

But their backing of Bafana from start to finish in their 2026 Fifa World Cup group stage qualifier against Zimbabwe proved that they are not dead, but merely sleeping. They found their voice during the match, helping coach Hugo Broos and his men down their northern neighbours 3-1 to climb to second place in Group C. This wasn’t only a master-class in support from the locals, but it revived the memories of exactly 14 years ago when last the national team visited the city.

Bafana stormed into Bloemfontein in the last group match of the 2010 World Cup on home soil and beat France 2-1, even though they crashed out of the tournament. And that’s not all. Tuesday’s atmosphere, from the team and supporters, excellently honoured the 14th anniversary of Siphiwe Tshabalala’s memorable opening goal at the 2010 global showpiece.

𝐓𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐥𝐚! 𝐆𝐨𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐚𝐟𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐁𝐚𝐟𝐚𝐧𝐚! 🇿🇦



14 years ago today, the 2010 #FIFAWorldCup kicked off with a banger! 💥 pic.twitter.com/IwfDzfBnz8 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 11, 2024 June 11 will now not only leave a lasting memory for Tshabalala, but for Bafana coach Broos, who lauded Tuesday’s crowd as the best he’s seen since taking over the reins in 2021. While the electrifying atmosphere touched Broos, he also controlled it and allowed his charges to live up to expectations by feeding the football-starved supporters.

For coming to show the love ❤️, for the cheers, the support, for showing up! We dedicate this win to all of you whether you braved the cold at Free State stadium, or cheered from your couch at home! We felt the love Mzansi! 🇿🇦 #BafanaPride pic.twitter.com/Vjlhdln2Bw — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) June 11, 2024 Oswin Appollis was a perfect replacement for the injured Percy Tau in the starting line-up as he was involved in both Thapelo Morena’s goals in the second half.

The introduction of Morena for Elias Mokwana at half-time was also a masterstroke from the silver-haired Belgian, given how things panned out. Morena stepped into the fray to not only repay the faith shown to him by Broos, but to the people of Bloemfontein, who were there when he started his professional career at Celtic. For all Morena’s perfect homecoming, there was still something to celebrate for the youngest jewel of the team, Relebohile Mofokeng, 19, who made his Bafana debut.

Mofokeng’s debut was made possible by captain Ronwen Williams, who asked Broos to bring him on, which spoke of the camaraderie within the Bafana squad – something that pleases Broos. The SA coach said they want to return to the stadium some day, given the reception and support they received, and the onus is on Safa to make that happen. Hopefully the governing body will also use the experience to learn that people still believe in the national team and are ready to support Bafana if games are taken to them.

📽️ 🅸🅲🆈🅼🅸 📽️



Bafana Bafana registered a 3⃣➖1⃣ victory over Zimbabwe in their FIFA World Cup Qualifier match in Bloemfontein!#SABCSportFootball #2026WCQ pic.twitter.com/K7zAt2wZGK — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) June 12, 2024 With three more home games to play in the World Cup qualifiers next year, there’d be no better time to take football to the people, given what’s at stake.