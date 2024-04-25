Testing times for Lions against Munster, says Morné Steyn as Henco van Wyk goes down

Springbok legend Morné Steyn knows a thing or two about the pressures associated with Test-match rugby. You will recall that in 2009 at Loftus, with the British & Irish Lions series on a knife edge in the second Test, it was the flyhalf who calmly stepped up to slot over the winning kick, ensuring a series victory 29 years in the making.

Morné van den Berg is expected to continue his halfback partnership with Sanele Nohamba against Munster this weekend. Photo: BackpagePix Capped on 68 occasions for the Boks, Steyn – who now helps coach the Lions as a kicking consultant – believes the Joburgers will require such a Test-match mentality when they face an internationally experienced Munster on Saturday at Ellis Park (5pm kick-off) in what has become a season-defining match for both teams. “Especially now, getting to the end of the season and the play-offs, it is going to be important to play Test-match rugby,” Steyn said yesterday after Lions training. “We must get more in the other team’s half. We are going to play some quality teams, and we have to be on point now.”

Jordan Hendrikse has at least five more URC games in which he will represent the Lions before moving on to the Sharks next season. Photo: BackpagePix Steyn started consulting with the Lions at the beginning of the season, and has attempted to help the entire team – not only halfbacks Sanele Nohamba, Morné van den Berg, Nico Steyn, Jordan Hendrikse, Gianni Lombard and Kade Wolhuter – consider a more holistic approach when kicking. “My main focus is to get everyone involved – not just the nines, 10s and 15s,” he explained. “If you look at the New Zealand and Irish teams, the outside backs are kicking a lot more. That is a big work-on for us in South Africa – the centres and the wingers must be able to kick.

“I see a massive improvement in guys like Marius Louw, who is working every day to get in a few strikes. I think you can see the difference. “There is a good understanding within the team now and what we want to do,” he added. “Sanele and Krappie (Van den Berg) are doing very well there with Jordan when he is playing there. There is a good balance between running and kicking, and it is getting better with every game.”

Earlier this year, several Lions were called up to the first Springbok alignment camp, including Nohamba, Van den Berg and Quan Horn, and Steyn believes that they must be given an opportunity in the coming months to run out for the Boks.

There is certainly an opportunity for Bok coach Rassie Erasmus to do so, with a Test against Wales falling out of the Test window on June 22, and then a one-off encounter against Portugal later in July. Said Steyn: “(Erasmus) knows the core of his team, what his plans are and the main guys … They (the Lions) have been playing some good rugby. “We struggled at a time at flyhalf with all the guys that were injured – Gianni and Kade were still injured, and Jordan was in and out – and we needed a No 10. Sanele slotted in at No 10, and he has done very well.

“There is an opportunity for them now,” he reiterated. “They are in the group, so they can now prove that they must be there.” Lions centre Henco van Wyk is set to miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury. Photo: BackpagePix Meanwhile, it was revealed yesterday that Henco van Wyk is set to miss the rest of the season due to injury. The 22-year-old hurt his knee coming off the bench against Leinster this past week, which required surgery.