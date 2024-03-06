Thalente eyes third start in a row at Pirates

Thalente Mbatha of Orlando Pirates. | BackpagePix MATSHELANE MAMABOLO THALENTE Mbatha is living a dream. A bit-part player at SuperSport United, the young lad from Kwa-Mashu, in Durban, was looking to work at establishing himself with Matsatsantsa a Pitori when he got the call many players long to receive.

“I received a call from Orlando Pirates that they want my services,” the 23-year-old explained to the media this week, during an open training session ahead of the Buccaneers’ DStv Premiership tie against Cape Town Spurs. “I was confused, I didn’t know what was happening.” A mommy’s boy through and through, Mbatha needed to tell his mother the news. And so when Pirates called him a second time, he did not answer his phone.

“I did not take the second call until I was home with my mother and when she heard, she said, ‘Are you sure it is Orlando Pirates? Are you sure?’ “I said ‘yes’. It is a dream come true for me.” He has been signed by the Soweto giants on a six-month loan, having joined them during the January transfer window. But he would love to stay a Buccaneer for good.

“I am hoping to get as much game time as I can so that I will be a better player and that will build my confidence. But I hope to make it a permanent situation.” He is making inroads into convincing the club that he is worthy of being made a permanent member of the team, having made three appearances in the famous black and white. Should he make the first XI against Spurs tonight, it will be a third successive match that he starts – a sign, no doubt, that coach Jose Riviero is impressed with him. Mbatha started against Crystal Lake in the Nedbank Cup and was in the run-on team last weekend when Pirates visited Polokwane City.

It is good going for a player who had made a paltry five appearances at SuperSport. “When I left SuperSport, I told myself I would not want to make the same mistakes again. “Coach Gavin Hunt had told me that I was lacking a bit of enthusiasm and that I was not pressing enough. I came here knowing what I had to improve on.

“I worked on all that and here I am driving more with the ball. I am playing my football and working on understanding the system of Pirates.” He admits that he has joined a giant of South African football and will thus have to not only up his game but how he handles himself off the field, given the expectations that come with being a member of one of the country’s biggest clubs. “It is a big institution that has a lot of history, something that I should respect. I came here as a person who wants to learn.

“I am still young and the people (playing) in my position are very experienced and very old. They’ve played for too long. “So, if I don’t change my style of play, if I learn from them, I could use the two to get better.” That he is getting better will be evidenced by him playing a key role in helping the Buccaneers to avoid suffering the ignominy of a league double loss to a Spurs side that has found the going pretty tough in the top league since their promotion from the first division.