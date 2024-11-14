Titans star Dewald Brevis smashes Dolphins as Western Province get Proteas boost

Dewald Brevis brought up his third first-class century at Kingsmead and put the Titans 337 runs ahead on day two of their Four-Day Series clash with the Dolphins yesterday. The 21-year-old struck an unbeaten 129 off 143 balls, a knock that saw the right-handed batter smash eight boundaries and six sixes in his innings in Durban.

Brevis’ tempo was particularly important given the slow scoring rate that the opening batters, Neil Brand (43 off 130) and Joshua van Heerden (52 off 113) had settled into in a match that the Titans would want to win, having lost their season opener at the Wanderers last week.

Despite the slow start to the innings, Brevis stuck to his strengths and took a liking to the left-arm spin of Bryce Parsons, hitting the spinner to all parts of the ground with ease. To bring up his century, his first following his maiden Test call-up last month, he hit Parsons straight down the ground for a boundary. At the close of play, Brevis was joined by Andile Phehlukwayo, who followed his half-century last week with an unbeaten 36 as the Titans ended on 337/5 off 94.2 overs after rain washed out the first day’s play without a ball being bowled.

Banele Cele claimed 2/48 in 12 overs for the Dolphins. STUMPS: Day 2 comes to a close with the score on 337-5. Dewald Brevis (129*) is partnered with Andile Phehlukwayo (36*) and they share in a 64-run partnership.



We pick it up tomorrow at 09:00.#4DaySeries pic.twitter.com/xNtvRzvIuO

— Momentum Multiply Titans (@Titans_Cricket) November 13, 2024 Meanwhile, Western Province have been boosted by the availability of Proteas Test players Tony de Zorzi, Kyle Verreynne, David Bedingham and Dane Paterson ahead of their second fixture of the season today against the Warriors at Newlands (10am start). Province are in good spirits after an emphatic 51-run victory over the Dolphins at Kingsmead last week, while on the other hand, the Warriors are licking their wounds after they were beaten by Boland in Paarl.

George Linde, Province’s bowling all-rounder, admitted that WP look even stronger with the Proteas players available for this fixture, and emphasised that they take confidence from their victory over the Dolphins in the first round of fixtures. “We had a good win in Durban. It’s not always easy in KZN, so we can take a lot of confidence from that result. I’m also looking forward to our first home game,” said Linde. “With our Proteas back, hopefully we’ll have a good team performance – and it’s always good to have them come back into the environment.

“I love the spirit they are in and the intensity they bring to training, which is good for us heading into the Warriors game. “Also, if you want to win this competition, you have to play well in most games, and that is what we want to do this week. “The Warriors are a difficult team, and they’re obviously a strong team. They’ve got very good players, and I just think it’s going to be a good all-round game this week.”

Linde recently reached a career milestone in Durban as he reached 250 first-class wickets. 250 up!



George Linde recently celebrated taking his 250th first class wickets. Here’s to many more for the Boys in Blue💙#WPcricket #westernprovince #WSBNewlands #WSBWP🧡 #BoysInBlue💙#WozaNawe #4DaySeries pic.twitter.com/NcDW1qbVH0

— Western Province Men (@WP_Blitz) November 13, 2024 “It’s a nice achievement, and hopefully there’s plenty more to come and plenty of runs this season,” he said. “This is quite special for me. Obviously you (want to) get a lot more wickets and more runs. All I want to do is contribute to the team the best way I can, and for the team to win trophies is my ultimate goal.”

In Potchefstroom, the Dragons will host the Lions at the JB Marks Oval today, and they too will face a side that have welcomed back Proteas Test all-rounder Wiaan Mulder. Squads For Newlands Western Province: Kyle Simmonds, Mthi Nabe, Ollie Whitehead, Jono Bird, Bongi Mfunelwa, Liyema Waqu, Daniel Smith, Dane Paterson, Beuran Hendricks (captain), Valentine Kitime, George Linde, Kyle Verreynne, Yaseen Vallie, Eddie Moore, Tony de Zorzi, David Bedingham.