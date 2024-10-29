UFC 308: Chimaev's dominance threatens Strickland's title rematch against Du Plessis

Julian Kiewietz

Will Sean Strickland get his rematch with UFC Middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312 in Sydney next year? Khamzat Chimaev’s devastating win over former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi this past weekend has left the answer swinging in the balance. Chimaev made light work of one of the most elite Middleweights in the world when he dispatched the Australian via submission (face crank) early in round one. How Whittaker grimaced in pain while tapping had people believing he had broken his jaw. However, it was later confirmed that his teeth were forced back during the tight crank.

“His forearm went straight onto the bottom tooth, I didn’t have a moment to turn my head or anything. If I hadn’t had such vulnerable teeth, I would have had another second to turn my head. Or maybe not,” said the former Middleweight champion. Sean Strickland of the US wants a rematch against Dricus Du Plessis. | AFP The win left the combat sports world in shock, with many stating that Chimaev should fight South Africa’s Du Plessis next, not Strickland. Strickland and Du Plessis fought to a close split decision at UFC 297 in January, where the South African dethroned the champion. While many, including UFC President Dana White, thought Strickland won the fight, the judges had the ultimate say, and Strickland was forced to work his way back to the title shot. Six months after losing the Middleweight title, he overcame former number-one contender and current Paulo Costa to stay in the running for gold once again. In August, Du Plessis made his first title defence when he stopped Nigeria-born Israel Adesanya in a grudge match.

These results marked another collision between Du Plessis and Strickland as White confirmed that Strickland "is the guy," while the winner between Chimaev and Whittaker could potentially be next in line. KHAMZAT CHIMAEV JUST DID THAT! 🤯@KChimaev wins by submission in Round 1!



[ #UFC308 | #InAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | @VisitAbuDhabi ] pic.twitter.com/uh0NuQd2rp

— UFC (@ufc) October 26, 2024 But Saturday’s display from Chimaev has shifted people’s desire drastically. “We want Khamzat next in February,” said Du Plessis’ coach Morne Visser.

“Khamzat Chimaev earned himself a title shot, or at least he should have,” UFC pundit and former double champion Daniel Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “He submitted Robert Whittaker in the first round. First round. He went across the octagon, double-legged him, took him down, choked him, and broke his jaw. Broke his jaw with a squeeze from a rear-naked choke.” Cormier continued, “It was nuts to see him do that to a guy who came from a generation before him, (Robert) was one of the guys.”

Cormier agreed that Strickland should be worried. “If you're Sean Strickland, that result worries you. Why? Because (UFC matchmaker) Mick Maynard is sitting next to me and jumps up and runs to Dana, and they start talking to Hunter (Campbell). Dana immediately runs over to Chimaev and talks to him. That's scary for a guy considered the No 1 contender because that tells you things are happening.”

“Khamzat, to me, solidified himself as the No 1 contender at 185 pounds,” Cormier continued. “Khamzat Chimaev should be fighting for the belt next. He really should.”

Alright Chimaev vs DDP ASAP! — Funky (@Benaskren) October 26, 2024 Former UFC welterweight Ben Askren also felt that Strickland should step back and let Chimaev face Du Plessis. “Alright, Chimaev vs DDP (Dricus Du Plessis) ASAP!” tweeted Askren.