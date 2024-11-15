Uganda’s high-flying Cranes ready to raise Mandela Stadium roof against Bafana

Spirits are high in the Republic of Uganda after their national team qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations without kicking a ball in today’s highly anticipated clash against fellow qualifiers South Africa. Yesterday’s Group K clash at the Juba Stadium saw hosts South Sudan cause a monumental upset by defeating former Afcon champions Congo Brazzaville 3-2 after the scores were level at 2-2 at halftime.

This was South Sudan’s first win in five matches, and left Uganda (12 points) and South Africa (8 points) in unassailable positions at the top of the Group K log. As a result, Uganda and South Africa have achieved 2025 Afcon qualification with two rounds remaining. South Sudan and Congo will play their final group matches on Tuesday. In the past, Ugandans have been let down by their national team, the Cranes, who failed to qualify for the last two continental showpieces in Cameroon (2021) and Ivory Coast (2023).

However, after that dreadful run, Ugandans will be in celebration mode this afternoon at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala against Bafana Bafana (3pm SA time kick-off). The East Africans head the Group K standings with 10 points (three wins and a draw) after four matches. The visiting South Africans, in second place, are also unbeaten after four games, and have eight points (two wins and draws).

📹 The atmosphere in the Uganda Cranes camp after qualification is secured 😅🥳🕺🏽#AFCONQ2025 pic.twitter.com/YKhLSREdXM — Uganda Cranes (@UgandaCranes) November 14, 2024

The local media in Uganda reported that the 45 000-seater Mandela National Stadium, nicknamed the ‘Namboole’ will be packed to the rafters in anticipation of victory, and the supporters want to be on hand to acclaim the team’s march to Afcon 2025. The 24-year-old Allan Okello, Uganda’s attacking midfielder, has taken to social media to ramp up their AFCON drive with his post: “Maximum points, and a chance to win it in front of our fans. Bring it on Uganda Cranes.” The Ugandans would have drawn great inspiration after they held Bafana Bafana to a come-from-behind 2-2 draw in September in Orlando.

After Lyle Foster’s early goal, the visiting Cranes scored twice in quick succession after halftime. Eventually, substitute Thalente Mbatha spared Bafana Bafana’s blushes with a goal in the final minute of injury time. Okello said the squad has been working hard since Monday, and the spirits are high in the camp.

“The moods are high. We are all ready to give it our level best against South Africa,” said Okello, and their Belgian coach Paul Put confirmed those sentiments. “The players are very motivated as they look to celebrate their first qualification for Afcon since 2019 in Egypt.” Retired Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango – who has been capped 82 times for Uganda – said the Belgian coach Put has worked well with the squad.

He was given a mandate to qualify for 2027, but has had almost instant success. “We have a new coach, whose main mandate was to build for Afcon 2027. That is why I never thought that they would be here, with two games to go, and we’ve qualified for 2025. “They had a good start, getting a point in Orlando, and the coach has instilled a good mentality in the players.”