Victor Osimhen injury a boost to Bafana Bafana’s 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier hopes

Bafana Bafana have received a huge boost ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifiers as a Nigerian star has been ruled out with an injury. The reigning African Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen, has been confirmed as a non-starter for the Super Eagles in their crunch matches against South Africa and Benin.

“Camp update: Africa Player of the Year, Victor Osimhen is injured and out for 4 weeks,” the Super Eagles stated. “Super Eagles coach Finidi George has called up Enugu Rangers’ left-back Kenneth Igboke for the WC qualifiers against South Africa and Benin Rep.” Osimhen was untouchable for Napoli in Serie A last season, netting 26 goals in 32 appearances to lead the Naples-based outfit to their first Scudetto in 34 years.

However, he hasn’t quite reached those same heights this season, as he scored 15 goals in 25 appearances, while Napoli struggled to a 10th-place finish in the league standings. The 25-year-old remains Nigeria’s most powerful force, having scored 20 goals in 27 appearances for the Super Eagles, while he had a remarkable Africa Cup of Nations in January as well. Although a welcome boost for Bafana, Nigeria’s star-studded squad are still expected to pose a serious threat as they look to bounce back from a poor start to their World Cup qualifying.

The west African nation opened their campaign with two shocking draws against Lesotho and Zimbabwe, results that have left them in third in the standings and desperate for wins.

— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) May 28, 2024 Nigeria will welcome South Africa first next Friday, June 7 in Uyo, before travelling to Ivory Coast for a second World Cup qualifying match against Benin three days later. South African head coach Hugo Broos is expected to name his final 23-man squad for the clashes against Nigeria and Zimbabwe today. Having named a nicely blended 36-man preliminary squad two weeks ago, the experienced mentor is expected to pick his strongest 23-man list, with Bafana looking to grab control of Group C.

Bafana are currently second in the group after their 2-1 victory over Benin (sixth), but they had an unexpected setback in a 2-0 defeat to group leaders Rwanda on a waterlogged pitch. Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos announces preliminary squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe in June pic.twitter.com/rHSxuUgAyk