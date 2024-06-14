Victory not negotiable for AmaTuks over Richards Bay to stay in PSL promotion race

OBAKENG MELETSE The University of Pretoria’s dip in form towards the end of the Motsepe Foundation Championship league season has not only cost them the title, but it could potentially cost them a place in the Premier Soccer League as the promotion battle heats up .

AmaTuks will have their fate in their hands when they square off against in-form Richards Bay FC at the Tuks Stadium tomorrow (3pm kick-off). The former Nedbank Cup finalists were in a good position to challenge for the NFD title, with only a point separating them from eventual champions Magesi FC with 21 matches played. A late charge by Dikwena tsa Meetse – who are led by former Bloemfontein Celtic coach Clinton Larsen – saw them ease ahead of AmaTuks and earn a place in South Africa’s top flight for next season with two games to spare.

A flurry of draws and inconsistency dragged the Pretoria side into a promotion battle scrap with other midfield teams that they had left for dead, with their sights well set on securing their return to the PSL with a league win. Their latest 1-1 draw against Baroka FC in the promotion play-offs may just be enough to delay the Limpopo side’s return to the PSL for one more season, but a home victory against Richards Bay tomorrow has become non-negotiable for coach Tlisane Motaung and his team. Richards Bay lead the log on four points, with AmaTuks second by virtue of goal difference (zero to one), and Baroka FC third on two points.

— Richards Bay FC (@RichardsBayFC_) June 12, 2024 The table-topping Natal Rich Boyz will make the long trip to Pretoria this weekend first, and their newly-found form before the conclusion of the Premiership season may have come at the right time, with their PSL status in the firing line. The KZN side have lost only one of their last five fixtures in the league, and they are unbeaten in the promotion play-off campaign, finding themselves at the top of the table despite having played one match less than their two competitors. So, a win tomorrow will see an immediate return to the PSL.