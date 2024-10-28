Warriors gain invaluable insights ahead of Scotland’s showdown

As the countdown begins for Scotland's clash with the reigning world champions, the Springboks, on November 10 at Murrayfield, the Glasgow Warriors’ Scottish internationals are emerging with valuable insights following their recent encounters against two of South Africa's sides in the United Rugby Championship (URC). In the span of two weekends, the Warriors faced off against both the Sharks and the Stormers, who were packed with Springbok talent.

Although Glasgow suffered a setback against a formidable Sharks side in Durban, their triumph over the Stormers in Stellenbosch this past Saturday, where they faced several Springbok stars including Frans Malherbe, Manie Libbok, and Damian Willemse, has undoubtedly bolstered their confidence. Glasgow head coach Franco Smith, a former assistant coach for the Springboks, is eager not to disclose too much ahead of the Scotland-Bok encounter, but acknowledges the positive impact of these intense matches on his players' preparations.

"Knowing Gregor (Townsend, Scotland head coach) well enough, I know they would've studied this," Smith said about the last two weekend's matches. "The guys' hearts and heads are into performing well, and I think the confidence they currently have and the physical preparation will help them execute whatever plan they (the coaches) decide."

For Huw Jones, a centre for both Glasgow and Scotland, the Warriors’ encounters with different South African sides have crystallised their expectations for the forthcoming match against the Springboks. Despite not playing alongside new Scotland captain Sione Tuipulotu against the bolstered Sharks midfield, Jones noted the potential dynamism Tuipulotu brings, especially after their performance against the Stormers. “I got a couple of linebreaks off him (Tuipulotu) against the Stormers and we see and read the game well together," Jones shared.

He is optimistic about continuing that synergy with Tuipulotu as they together prepare to take on the Springboks. “They will have a plan for the Springboks, and we just have to go and execute it, whoever is playing in that game.”