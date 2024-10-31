We’re really pushing the Springboks at Jersey training camp, says Mzwandile Stick

The Bailiwick of Jersey might seem like an odd place for a World Cup-winning side to isolate itself from the rest of the globe, but it appears that the Channel island has been the perfect space for the Springboks to prepare themselves for the upcoming Test window. The Boks are set to play Scotland next week Sunday at Murrayfield, followed by trips to Twickenham to face England on November 16 and then Wales on November 23 at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, as they conclude their 2024 international season.

The 33-man squad assembled earlier this week on the largest of the islands – Jersey – to get their affairs in order for the final batch of matches, enjoying the seclusion of the British Crown Dependency. The nearest mainland is France, 23km away, with only around 100 000 citizens keeping a watchful eye. According to assistant coach Mzwandile Stick, the setting has provided the ideal opportunity to gather the Bok player diaspora in one location, to delve deep and work on the limitations within the team.

“In terms of training,” said Stick via SA Rugby’s website yesterday, “we’re fortunate to have this training camp because some of the players have been participating in the United Rugby Championship, while some of the Japanese players have been off. “The main goals for the week have been to ensure that we focus on how we want to play and build the intensity of our training sessions. “It’s been tough because we’ve had double training sessions in the last two days, and we’re really pushing the players.

“This week has given us an opportunity to implement what we’d like to and introduce a few things, so by the time we reach Test week in a few days, we don’t overload the players.” The #Springboks kicked off their training camp in Jersey with two tough days in sunshine and rain - more here: https://t.co/E7MSRRHWBz 😤#ForeverGreenForeverGold pic.twitter.com/rLGQd57hOF

— Springboks (@Springboks) October 30, 2024 The Boks will enjoy a day off today and will move on from Jersey on Sunday, travelling north to Edinburgh for their clash with the Scots seven days later. Although their hosts last beat them 14 years ago in 2010 – a 21-17 victory in the Scottish capital – they are buoyed by recent events and results.

Scotland comfortably beat Canada, the USA, Chile and Uruguay during the July Test window, and proved to be a tough nut during the Six Nations earlier this year. They won two of their five games in that tournament – including a famous victory over England to claim the Calcutta Cup – while crucially, they lost their remaining three matches by four points or less. The continued success of the defending URC champions, Glasgow Warriors, who are filled with Scottish internationals, will further bolster their self-belief that they can topple the Boks at Murrayfield.

“If you look at the Six Nations competition earlier this year,” Stick explained, “Scotland put in some great performances. “They won against England and Wales, and it was close until late in the game against Ireland, so they’re a tough team to beat. “They’ll also have a good crowd behind them, and they have quality players, so if we allow them to perform, they can punish us.