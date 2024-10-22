White Ferns enjoy the glory in new high

South Africa’s wait for a world title was prolonged by New Zealand’s maiden win. The loss marked South Africa's second T20 World Cup final defeat in as many years, encapsulating the ongoing struggle for the Proteas Women on the world stage. Here, Obakeng Meletse looks at a handful of highlights that defined the tournament.

New Zealand break their duck In only their second attempt, the White Ferns achieved what cricket in New Zealand has long sought: a limited overs World Cup title. Their hard-fought eight-run victory against the West Indies confirmed their place in the final, a historic match that would birthed a new champion.

Despite losing the toss, captain Sophie Devine’s team demonstrated remarkable resilience, setting South Africa a demanding target of 159 runs. While they secured an early wicket in the powerplay, the White Ferns successfully maintained control, ultimately inflicting a 32-run defeat on South Africa to capture their inaugural world title. Australia lose their winning streak

The Southern Stars were again chasing their seventh title and only needed to conquer South Africa to inch closer to their goal. With a target of 135 runs, the Proteas Women knew they had to perform at their peak against one of the most formidable bowling attacks in the tournament. Anneke Bosch’s extraordinary innings of 74 off 48 balls, the highest individual score of the tournament, proved pivotal. Her partnership of 96 runs with skipper Laura Wolvaardt propelled South Africa into the final as they broke Australia’s impressive 15-match winning streak in the process.

Proteas suffer but claim some wins Having reached their second consecutive final of the T20 World Cup, the Proteas faced another heart-wrenching defeat. After a loss to six-time champions Australia in their home tournament, their 32-run loss to New Zealand stings even deeper. Confidence was high heading into the final, especially after South Africa overcame the tournament favourites in the semi-finals. Despite their loss, Laura Wolvaardt is one of three Proteas to have been selected, alongside her opening partner Tazmin Brits and left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba, in the Team of the Tournament.

Wolvaardt finished as the tournament’s leading run-scorer with 223 runs at an average of 44.60, and was closely followed by Brits, who amassed 187 runs at an average of 37.40e. Mlaba, meanwhile, enjoyed a fruitful tournament with the ball, claiming 12 wickets at an average of 11.33. West Indies upset England

The clash between former champions England and the West Indies carried significant weight as the points race for the semi-finals heated up. Having steam-rolled through their first three matches unscathed, England boasted impressive momentum. Facing the West Indies, who required nothing less than a convincing win, tensions ran high. Half-centuries by Hayley Matthews and Qiana Joseph not only set the tone for the Caribbean nation but also handed England a damaging first defeat, causing them to miss out on the semi-finals due to net run-rate.