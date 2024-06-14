Who is the best striker in the PSL?

With the Premier Soccer League annual awards scheduled for June 23, we have chosen our best goalkeepers, defenders and midfielders this season. Today, Independent Newspapers’ soccer writers look at the strikers...

HERMAN GIBBS Iqraam Rayners of Stellenbosch FC is a highly sought after striker in the country following his prolific strikes for Stellenbosch in the domestic arena. He ended the Premiership season as the second-highest goal-scorer with 15 goals – one shy of Golden Boot winner Tshegofatso Mabasa of Orlando Pirates, who scored 16. His scoring feats made him one of the outstanding performers in the just-ended PSL season, and he was also nominated for the ‘Footballer of the Season’ award.

He started to prove his worth at international level after scoring all-important goals for Bafana Bafana of late. Predator 🎯 pic.twitter.com/cuYp34Z3PH

— Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) June 11, 2024 Former Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane has revealed that he head-hunted Rayners to join his Saudi Arabian outfit Abha Club. However, Stellenbosch could not find a suitable replacement, and the lucrative deal fell through. In April, Rayners made history after becoming the second player in SA soccer history to score five goals in a professional match. SMISO MSOMI

Brazilian-born attacker Lucas Ribeiro of Mamelodi Sundowns is not the most unorthodox of forwards, but has certainly turned up the heat in the DStv Premiership in his debut campaign. Ribeiro has further catapulted the reputation of all South American imports into the Premier Soccer League with his exhilarating skill, technical ability and knack for turning up for the big occasions. The 25-year-old led the goal-scoring charts for a huge chunk of the season for both Mamelodi Sundowns, as well as the rest of the league, in the absence of serial scorer Peter Shalulile.

Lucas Ribeiro Costa with one of his best goals as Mamelodi Sundowns crush Kaizer Chiefs on their way to their 7th successive DStv Premier League title 🏆



McDonald's | #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/EKZMMgpPzY — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 2, 2024 Deployed in the ‘false nine’ position in an ever-changing Sundowns system, Ribeiro churned out 16 goals for the Brazilians, as well as nine assists to boot, and played a huge part in the club winning both the Premiership, as well as the African Football League (AFL).

Although plagued by injuries at various points of the season, Ribeiro was the shining star in a Sundowns change-room glittering with talent. OBAKENG MELETSE Tshegofatso Mabasa of Orlando Pirates has had a colourful season in the black-and-white jersey. The 28-year-old Bloemfontein-born striker hasn’t looked back since his return from a loan spell with Moroka Swallows, banging in 16 goals in the league and assisting the Buccaneers to a second-place finish to guarantee them Champions League football next season.

Mabasa is the 2023/24 Premiership Golden Boot winner, and nominee for the Nedbank Cup’s Player of the Tournament. Just like his former teammate - Gabadinho Mhango did in the 2019/2020 season, Tshegofatso Mabasa won the Golden Boot award with 16 goals.



We asked him all about it, here's what he had to say 👇#DStvPrem