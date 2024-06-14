Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLThe StarNewsSportLifestyleOpinion & AnalysisSoweto
Independent Online | The Star
Search IOL
IOLThe StarNewsSportLifestyleOpinion & AnalysisSoweto
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Friday, June 14, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Who is the best striker in the PSL?

Tshegofatso Mabasa of Orlando Pirates was the Golden Boot winner in the Premiership this season. Photo: BackpagePix

Tshegofatso Mabasa of Orlando Pirates was the Golden Boot winner in the Premiership this season. Photo: BackpagePix

Published 2h ago

Share

With the Premier Soccer League annual awards scheduled for June 23, we have chosen our best goalkeepers, defenders and midfielders this season.

Today, Independent Newspapers’ soccer writers look at the strikers...

HERMAN GIBBS

Iqraam Rayners of Stellenbosch FC is a highly sought after striker in the country following his prolific strikes for Stellenbosch in the domestic arena. He ended the Premiership season as the second-highest goal-scorer with 15 goals – one shy of Golden Boot winner Tshegofatso Mabasa of Orlando Pirates, who scored 16.

His scoring feats made him one of the outstanding performers in the just-ended PSL season, and he was also nominated for the ‘Footballer of the Season’ award.

He started to prove his worth at international level after scoring all-important goals for Bafana Bafana of late.

— Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) June 11, 2024

Former Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane has revealed that he head-hunted Rayners to join his Saudi Arabian outfit Abha Club. However, Stellenbosch could not find a suitable replacement, and the lucrative deal fell through.

In April, Rayners made history after becoming the second player in SA soccer history to score five goals in a professional match.

SMISO MSOMI

Brazilian-born attacker Lucas Ribeiro of Mamelodi Sundowns is not the most unorthodox of forwards, but has certainly turned up the heat in the DStv Premiership in his debut campaign.

Ribeiro has further catapulted the reputation of all South American imports into the Premier Soccer League with his exhilarating skill, technical ability and knack for turning up for the big occasions.

The 25-year-old led the goal-scoring charts for a huge chunk of the season for both Mamelodi Sundowns, as well as the rest of the league, in the absence of serial scorer Peter Shalulile.

Deployed in the ‘false nine’ position in an ever-changing Sundowns system, Ribeiro churned out 16 goals for the Brazilians, as well as nine assists to boot, and played a huge part in the club winning both the Premiership, as well as the African Football League (AFL).

Although plagued by injuries at various points of the season, Ribeiro was the shining star in a Sundowns change-room glittering with talent.

OBAKENG MELETSE

Tshegofatso Mabasa of Orlando Pirates has had a colourful season in the black-and-white jersey. The 28-year-old Bloemfontein-born striker hasn’t looked back since his return from a loan spell with Moroka Swallows, banging in 16 goals in the league and assisting the Buccaneers to a second-place finish to guarantee them Champions League football next season.

Mabasa is the 2023/24 Premiership Golden Boot winner, and nominee for the Nedbank Cup’s Player of the Tournament.

— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 28, 2024

His three goals in the cup competition helped secure the Sea Robbers’ second trophy of the season, following their MTN8 triumph last October.

His lethal left foot and ability to navigate his way into scoring positions has enhanced his reputation as one of the most deadly strikers in the country.

Mabasa’s hat-trick in a 7-1 rout against Golden Arrows in the league was his best outing in a Pirates shirt.

Related Topics:

dstv premiershippslsoccer