Will Rassie be ‘Fassi’ with strong squad?

Leighton Koopman Looking at the 34-man squad Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus selected, there will be no time for experimentation when the world champions embark on their three-match UK tour.

Erasmus's teams throughout 2024 have been known for mixing the experience with some youthful players in a bid to expand the squad looking at the 2027 World Cup in Australia. Four Rugby World Cup winners return to the #Springboks squad for the Castle Lager Outgoing Tour to Scotland, England and Wales - more here: https://t.co/yWX1WaNyYd 💥#ForeverGreenForeverGold pic.twitter.com/8jFRykeunI

— Springboks (@Springboks) October 22, 2024 But with three crucial November Tests against Scotland (November 10) in Edinburgh, England in London (November 16) and Wales in Cardiff (November 23), Erasmus has largely stuck to the players who've only lost two Test matches this year. Four World Cup winners Damian Willemse (utility back), André Esterhuizen (centre), RG Snyman and Franco Mostert (both locks) return to the squad after recovering from injuries. Should he be selected for one of the three matches, it will be Willemse's first Test since winning the 2023 World Cup.

Prop Steven Kitshoff's neck injury keeps him out of the squad, while Salmaan Moerat (lock) and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu are recovering from knee surgery. Lood de Jager (shoulder) is the other lock injured. Bongi Mbonambi and Malcolm Marx the only hookers in the squad with Jan-Hendrik Wessels listed as a utility front rower. Injuries to Salmaan Moerat, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Steven Kitshoff and Lood de Jager, no mention of scrumhalf Faf de Klerk #Springboks

— Leighton Koopman (@Leighton_K) October 22, 2024 With Willemse back in the squad, Willie le Roux on 97 caps and youngster Aphelele Fassi making his mark, the Springbok fullback situation will be an interesting one for Erasmus and his selectors. Fassi's fine form on the attack, his fearlessness in contact and his attacking prowess have made it hard to drop him after overtaking Le Roux in the pecking order. Willemse, though, was the incumbent in the 15-jersey before his injury ruled him out of the Tests this year.

According to Fassi, everyone has trust in the plans of Erasmus. "Healthy competition is a good thing," Fassi, who has been in excellent form this season, said.

“For us, it's all about being able to trust that plan of coach Rassie and do what we are required to do.” "For us, it's all about being able to trust that plan of coach Rassie and do what we are required to do. If I play, or Damian or Willie, myself and Damian have a different job to prepare Willie very well if he is playing in the upcoming test. That is the same with anyone who plays or doesn't on a specific day. "We are a unit that really wants to work together. We don't play against ourselves. We play for South Africa, some play for their families and we play for the pride of the Springboks. That competition brings the best out of us as individuals.

"But it's about trusting Rassie's plan." Winning all three Tests will be at the top of the Boks' list to maintain their healthy run of wins during Erasmus' second term as coach. England, as the fifth-ranked nation, should be the toughest encounter. South Africa have already beaten Wales in South Africa this year, so the Dragons will seek revenge in Cardiff during the final clash of the tour. It's always a niggly encounter against the Scots with their South African contingent.

Erasmus said several players were unlucky to miss out because they could only select 34. He used a total of 49 players during Tests in 2024 and 35 during the title-winning Rugby Championship campaign. “That said, this squad includes a healthy mix of youth and experience, with most of these players having made a strong statement in the Springbok jersey this year.”

“That said, this squad includes a healthy mix of youth and experience, with most of these players having made a strong statement in the Springbok jersey this year. “It’s also great to have RG, Franco, Andre, and Damian back in the mix after recovering from their injuries and their disappointment of missing out on the Rugby Championship. The conditions in the northern hemisphere are also different, which is a new challenge altogether, but we are excited about the tour and to see if we can build on what has been a rewarding season for the team so far.” The Boks will fly out to Jersey, the largest of the Channel Islands between England and France, on Sunday 26 October where they will start their preparation. They head to Edinburgh on the 3rd of November for the first clash.

Springbok Squad Props: Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nche, Gerhard Steenekamp.

Hookers: Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi. Locks: Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert, Ruan Nortjé, RG Snyman. Loose forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Jasper Wiese.

Utility forward: Jan-Hendrik Wessels. Scrumhalves: Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams. Flyhalves: Manie Libbok, Handré Pollard.