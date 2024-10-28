Willemse faces fresh injury setback

When Damian Willemse scored a stunning try for the Stormers against the Glasgow Warriors on Saturday, what should have been a moment of joy quickly turned into concern. The double World Cup winner grimaced in pain and looked to the touchline as he grabbed his groin, showcasing the severity of the injury. Although the utility back attempted to push through the discomfort, he was eventually substituted with just over three minutes remaining in the first half.

Warrick Gelant with the triple pump 🥵



A beautiful bit of skill to put Damian Willemse in for the try!@Vodacom #URC | #STOvGLA pic.twitter.com/YiLHABqccC — Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial_RSA) October 26, 2024

The setback is disappointing not just for Willemse, but also for the Stormers and the Springboks, who confirmed his withdrawal from the squad for the upcoming November Tests against Scotland in Edinburgh (10 November), England at Twickenham (16 November), and Wales in Cardiff (23 November). This marks another frustrating chapter for the 26-year-old, who has missed the last ten Test matches due to a finger injury and was just beginning to find his rhythm again, even if that meant taking on a different position at flyhalf for the Stormers. Head coach Rassie Erasmus may find a silver lining in the sudden clarity regarding his fullback options but surely hoped to have Willemse back on the field, especially with new attacking strategies introduced by assistant coach Tony Brown. With injuries plaguing his recent season, Willemse is now set to enter 2024 without having played any international rugby, a stark contrast to his earlier achievements.

Injury update: Damian Willemse has been ruled out of the #Springboks' tour of the UK, with Cameron Hanekom called up to the squad - more here: https://t.co/h1yas5VZbe 🔁#ForeverGreenForeverGold pic.twitter.com/y0Z3AdDUqD — Springboks (@Springboks) October 27, 2024

As the 2023 World Cup-winning fullback faces this unwelcome hiatus, his absence means that Aphelele Fassi, who has taken the opportunity to shine atop the Springbok roster, will remain a crucial attacking cog at the back, while veteran Willie le Roux is also a competent choice, especially considering the unpredictably wet weather expected in the UK. In response to Willemse's injury, the Bulls’ rookie Cameron Hanekom has been brought into the squad, with Erasmus opting not to fill the backline with additional players. Instead, he expressed confidence in the existing versatility within the 15 backs currently on tour. This adjustment follows the earlier inclusion of tighthead Wilco Louw and hooker Johan Grobbelaar, who were substituted for utility front-rower Jan-Hendrik Wessels, who also withdrew due to injury.

"Damian has been in great form for the Stormers since returning from injury and we feel for him after missing out on all 10 Test matches this season due to a finger injury," Erasmus remarked.