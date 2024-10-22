Willemse shines as Stormers, Sharks, Lions secure wins

Three from four wins is not something to be scoffed at and was it not for another dubious red card, South Africa could've had a full house of wins in the United Rugby Championship (URC). But, there were enough positive signs in the wins from the Stormers, Sharks and Lions to make up for the tough loss the Bulls suffered overseas.

The coastal sides returned to winning ways in front of their home fans as the Stormers and Sharks picked up valuable victories in Cape Town and Durban, respectively, to get them away from the bottom three spots in the tournament. Players from the two sides dominate the Independent Newspapers team of the week after not featuring at all last week.

Damian Willemse v Munster stats drop 👇



80 mins

59 metres

15 passes

14 points

12 carries 🥇

7/9 tackles

6 kicks

6 defenders beaten 🥇

4 conversions

3 offloads 🥇

1 quick throw

1 penalty kick

1 drop goal

0 pens conceded



He was plan A, plan B & plan C!

pic.twitter.com/4gJsdRcxWN — HG Rugby (@HuwGriffinRugby) October 20, 2024 The Stormers had a second-half grind and thanks to the boot of flyhalf Damian Willemse, they secured a first-ever win over former URC champions Munster. Defensively they were outstanding and thanks to some slick handling at the back, they scored some brilliant tries.

The Bok power of the Sharks proved too much for defending champions the Glasgow Warriors but how they allowed the Scots to come back and score two quick-fire tries to salvage two points from the match was borderline criminal. But fullback Aphelele Fassi entertained on the attack alongside winger Makazole Mapimpi. The Sharks' forwards laid the platform with lock Eben Etzebeth at the helm. ⭐️ Your Vodacom #URC Man of the Match ⭐️



🏅 Aphelele Fassi | @sharksrugby 🏅

🏅 Damian Willemse | @thestormers 🏅#VodacomMOTM | #STOvMUN #SHAvGLA pic.twitter.com/R9POJ4MO6E

— Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial_RSA) October 19, 2024 It was another 23-man effort from the Lions in a wet and soggy Parma as they held on with a mammoth defensive effort in the dying minutes to secure a fourth victory over Zebre Parma. They are one of two sides who are unbeaten in the URC and were it not for the 15 men tackling their hearts out in the last five minutes, they could've given up their win record this season. That red card will still be the main discussion this week and if it was the right one for Bulls hooker Johan Grobbelaar. But they were under pressure after going down to 14 men and conceded their winless run in their second tour match.