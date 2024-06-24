Williams, Maswanganyi star at PSL awards

SOCCER REPORTER RONWEN Williams became only the third goalkeeper in the history of the PSL to win the PSL Footballer of the Season award to cap a season that saw him help Mamelodi Sundowns to an almost invincible campaign.

Williams was a central figure in the Brazilians going unbeaten in their 29 league matches, only to lose to Cape Town City on the final match day of a season that saw Sundowns capturing a seventh successive Premiership title. The goalkeeper, who also keeps goals for the country’s senior national team, was honoured in the 2023/24 PSL Awards last night – his victory seeing him emulate his mentor Andre Arendse as well as Itumeleng Khune, both of whom also wore the Bafana Bafana jersey. Williams also took the Goalkeeper of the Season award on a night when Sundowns and Orlando Pirates rightly dominated. His teammate Grant Kekana was crowned Defender of the Season, while Rulani Mokwena duly took home the Coach of the Season accolade.

Runners-up in the league championship for a second season running, Pirates earned the most awards – eight – thanks to a season that saw them win two knockout competitions in the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup. Their midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi shone brightest with three gongs – the DStv Premiership Players’ Player of the Season, DStv Premiership Midfielder of the Season, and Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament awards. Tshegofatso Mabasa’s Lesley Manyathela Award for scoring the most goals in the season was long confirmed, with further delight for the Buccaneers in the scoring category coming in the form of Thabiso Lebitso taking the Goal of the Season awards for his strike against Kaizer Chiefs.