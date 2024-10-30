Young guns shine with twin Test tons

Zaahier Adams “It was a big relief. This definitely ranks as my favourite hundred.”

That was Tristan Stubbs’ gleaming reaction upon reaching his maiden Test century yesterday on the first day of the second Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram. And equally would it be in the Proteas dressing room. The Proteas, in particular, Test coach Shukri Conrad, has openly backed the Eastern Cape youngster for arguably the most demanding position in any Test batting line-up. But it was not just Stubbs that would have brought smiles to the visitors’ changeroom with his 106. Opener Tony de Zorzi also delivered an innings of the highest class to bring up his maiden Test century too. In fact, De Zorzi spent the entire day at the crease to remain unbeaten on 141 when play was called off early due to bad light.

Tony De Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs compiled a partnership of 201 runs for the second wicket against Bangladesh yesterday. | AFP Proteas captain Aiden Markram had won the toss and had no hesitation in batting first and himself cruised to 33 in a 69-run opening stand with De Zorzi. However, the skipper’s soft dismissal, when he chipped to mid-on off Taijul Islam, brought Stubbs to the crease. From thereon, South African fans were provided with a glimpse into their batting future. Both De Zorzi and Stubbs have been earmarked to carry the red-ball batting torch passed on by greats such as Hashim Amla, Graeme Smith, Jacques Kallis and AB de Villiers. Perhaps it was ironic it should start here in Chattogram where Proteas’ batters have plundered runs over the years.

De Zorzi and Stubbs added 201 runs for the second wicket through good use of the feet and also sweeping well against the spinners. They were equally stoic in defence when the Bangladeshi pacemen got it right outside the off stump. Stubbs certainly appreciated having De Zorzi at the other end as the pair dovetailed in taking the initiative during the partnership. "My plan was to sweep before the game, but then I struggled with the actual sweep," he said. "So, it was more the reverse sweep today. Tony was sweeping very well today. Sometimes when it is working on that day, you commit with it. He did it really well.

"I was really nervous up-front. It was nice batting with Tony. He was very calm. He was flowing quite nicely. I give huge credit to him. “Straight after lunch, he started cramping. The mental strength to go through the whole day was unbelievable. We kept reminding each other to not take anything for granted. It was really enjoyable batting with him." Stubbs may have been anxious while spending nine balls on 99 before he reached his milestone, but it was De Zorzi that was really struggling. Due to the severe heat and humidity, the dreadlocked left-hander was battling with severe cramps which almost resulted in him being run out just after reaching his 100.

“Huge credit to him. He was cramping in his forearm. We kept reminding each other not to take anything for granted,” Stubbs said of his batting partner. While the conditions may have appeared batting friendly from afar, Stubbs was quick to point out that hard graft was still required to get the Proteas to 307/2. "When the ball got a bit softer after lunch, we thought Taijul (Islam) got one or two to spin. He beat me on the outside [edge]. There was also a little bit of tail on the ball to keep you thinking.