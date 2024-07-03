Zungu, Sirino ideal candidates to revive Chiefs

OBAKENG MELETSE The 2024/25 season will bring a glimmer of hope for Kaizer Chiefs and their loyal followers, as they look set to begin their new era under new leadership with a breath of new faces within the squad.

Nasreddine Nabi has been heavily linked with a move to Amakhosi, and he will be tasked to rebuild what has been a rocky ship for the past 10 years. Chiefs have failed to lift a trophy for the past decade, and they are fresh off a low season after they finished tenth, missing out on top eight football next season. For a club that is one of the biggest in the country, they haven’t prioritised matching, or closing the gap on rivals Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns. Development is key to the future of any football club, but so is experience, which fortunately for the Naturena club is something that can be bought. The real question will be if they are willing to dig deep in their pockets to rescue their reputation? The end of the season usually means the beginning of player and coach movements, and as Chiefs are all set to unveil their new leader, these are the players available that should possibly be considered.

Bongani Zungu. | . BackpagePix Bongani Zungu The former Rangers loanee has played at one of the best leagues in the world, and without a lot of success in recent times, Zungu parted ways with Mamelodi Sundowns, and this could be a chance for Chiefs to use his experience from abroad and within the African continent. The 31-year-old has found himself in hot water previously, but he could possibly thrive under a new responsibility that requires him to be one of the senior players.

Gaston Sirino. | BackpagePix Gaston Sirino The 33-year-old does not have age on his side but his experience playing with championship-winning Mamelodi Sundowns could add a lot of quality to a Chiefs side that lacked consistency throughout the 2023/24 season. Sirino fell out of favour for most of Rulani Mokwena’s tenure but his versatility could be a perfect fit for the Glamour Boys and a good complement to Ashley du Preez.

Oswin Appolis. | BackpagePix Oswin Appolis The 22-year-old has been a regular feature for Hugo Broos in Bafana Bafana colours, and although he might come expensive, he is the ideal candidate to build towards the future with his age and talent fitting for Amakhosi. Previously, upcoming talent would be advised to avoid joining any of the big three to avoid lack of game time, but having had their fair share of disappointments for the last decade, this is the right time to join Chiefs, with little to no competition for the Polokwane City midfielder.