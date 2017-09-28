We all have those unwanted garments which we either were hoping would fit again, have deteriorated over time or your style has simply changed.

You can now make space in your wardrobe and help the environment at the same time by donating these clothing items.

This is as Swedish fashion retailer H&M, which has stores around the world including South Africa, has launched its Bring It campaign.

H&M South Africa spokesperson Conrad Roselt (corr) said this initiative seeks to be environmentally friendly and reduce the harmful impact of the fashion industry.

“We are proud to share that in the season of Spring, H&M South Africa is launching Bring It, a campaign that encourages people to keep on handing in their unwanted garments in H&M stores, thus helping to close the loop on fashion.”

He said closing the loop is a central commitment of H&M’s work towards a sustainable fashion future.

“The aim is to create a closed loop for textiles, so that unwanted clothes can be reused

and recycled to create fresh textile fibers for new products.”

“By doing so, less garments go to landfill.”

Roselt explained that people were urged to bring it their unwanted clothes to any of their stores around the country.

This included those in Joburg located in Sandton City, Mall of Africa as well as Mall of the South.

“Customers can bring any unwanted garments and textiles, from any brand and in any condition, to any H&M store, all year around.”

Roselt said the garments collected from the H&M stores in the country will be added to those collected from others across the world in a bid to collect tons of clothes.

“The goal is to increase the amount of garments collected, every year, so that we reach a total collected volume of 25,000 tonnes per year by 2020.”

This is not the first time the fashion retailer has been involved in a clothing collection drive.

In 2013, it launched a similar campaign, called the Garment Collecting initiative worldwide.

Since then, the store has managed to collect over 40,000 tonnes of clothing.

Then in 2014, H&M also introduced its first ‘Close the Loop’ collection where all the garments were made with recycled textile fibers.

These initiatives are seen as a step in the right direction, as the fashion industry operates under strenuous conditions of production, textile manufacturing, clothing construction, shipping, retail, use and ultimately disposal of the garment.

In support of the current clothing collection drive in betterment of the environment, a brand new film directed by Crystal Moselle.

“The Bring It film tells the journey that unwanted garments go on after they have been collected in store,” said Roselt.

“Through inspiring stories the film illustrates how the lifespan of a garment can be increased to keep it in the loop for as long as possible.”

