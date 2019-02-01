ASUS launched its new ZenBook and VivoBook laptop ranges at Sandton City. Nokuthula Mbatha African News Agency/ANA

"Unleash your creative vision" was the tagline for the launch of the new ASUS ZenBooks. As the world’s third-largest laptop manufacturer, ASUS debuted its new range of consumer laptops for the South African market in Sandton City earlier this week.

ASUS South Africa unveiled its new premium ZenBook series - the ZenBook 13, ZenBook 14 and ZenBook 15, ZenBook Pro 14, ZenBook Flip 13 and ZenBook Flip 15 - and two new additions to its VivoBook family: the 14-inch VivoBook 14 and the 15.6-inch VivoBook 15 at a local launch, to follow their debut at global trade show CES in Las Vegas, US, earlier in January.

ASUS unveiled its new laptop ranges this week. Nokuthula Mbatha African News Agency/ANA

Jasmine Lin, product manager and marketing head for the brand, said the company wanted to position ASUS with the consumer’s everyday lives.

“That’s why we collaborated with fashion designers. When people think what will they get from this laptop, we want them to see that it fits into their life.”

Designers Neo Serati, Project Runway SA winner Kentse Masilo and Balini Naidoo showcased designs they made inspired by the laptops.

“I had the ZenBook 14 and it has been an amazing experience having that laptop.

ASUS's new Zenbook and Vivobook laptops feature innovative design. Nokuthula Mbatha African News Agency/ANA

"I think I got really excited when I realised the philosophy Zen represents and that it's minimal. I was inspired by the graphics.

“It made everything look so graphic. With every garment or map that I create there is a design motif to actually get the pattern. There’s just certain things you can’t do with paper.

"I think I am very in touch with this laptop and I am proud of the bag. It looks amazing and it stands for everything that I am as a designer,” said Masilo, who designed a geometric bag that can fit one of the ASUS models inside.

Serati said that as a multifunctional creative, the touchpad on the laptop helped him to navigate better.

“I wanted to create an easy bag for you to carry a laptop and go. I made a pattern after tracing around the laptop and that’s how we have the backpack.

"The ZenBook Pro has been the perfect partner for the way I work as a creative.”

Lin said it was important for the brand to become part of a lifestyle. She said the laptops acted not only as an accessory to show off because of the sleek design and colours, but also as creative and productive devices.

“It is art. It is fashion. It is not just technology. That’s the message we want to get across.

“With the revolution of the ZenBook it has become a light device. It is even smaller than A4 paper (in size).”

Lin added that the new laptops demonstrated significant development in a field that has not seen a lot of innovation in the past few years.

“Our new models all feature four-sided, frameless, ultra-slim bezels, which means that screen size has increased significantly while the devices themselves haven’t.

KENTSE Masilo, Project Runway SA winner, is one of three designers to collaborate with ASUS to launch their new ZenBook and Vivobook laptop ranges.

“And they feature ASUS’s innovative numeric keypads build into the touchpads, which allow for easy and familiar data entry.

“We also have innovative fingerprint and face recognition options to make logging in easier and more secure.”

The new ZenBook models feature a full complement of high-performance components, including the latest eighth generation Intel® Core i7 quad-core CPU, up to NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1050 Max-Q graphics, 16GB RAM, ultrafast PCIe® SSDs and gigabit-class wi-fi.

The ZenBook 14 and 15 and Flip 15 are available from this month, while the ZenBook 13, Pro 14, Flip 13 and VivoBook 14 and 15 are available at selected retailers from March.