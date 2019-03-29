A model poses for the selfie camera using the 24MP front facing camera of the Honor 10 Lite at Vodacom World in Midrand. Picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency (ANA)

Consumer culture in South Africa is not going to stop anytime soon. With the launch of the smartphone brand Honor (from the Huawei Group) the room for choice has just expanded even more. On Wednesday night the HONOR 10 Lite was launched to the SA market.

The brand has been doing quite well internationally already, with an increase in its market share in regions like the UAE and Russia.

The brand’s president for Middle East and Africa, Chris Sun said Honor was a ‘young, innovative and trendsetting’ brand.

“In all we do we make sure we bring products to those who are young at heart. The overall market for global smartphones is going down. With Honor we kept the growth and as a result we are in top positions in many markets. We are number two in Russia, number three in Europe, number four in Saudi Arabia and number five in Egypt.”

Sun said the success was made possible by the innovation of the phone, the quality as well as the user experience.

The Honor 10 Lite is available to the South African market from April 5. Picture: Supplied

This is what makes it so dynamic. We are using leading technology for our users. We know the importance of the design. We are on trend.”

He added that the inclusion of specs like AI photography, GPU Turbo for gaming as well as a liquid cooling system technology for less heating and better performance of the smartphone gave it the extra edge.

You might like to read: Getting the next billion users

The phone also comes with a six lens AI camera. This many-lens-on-a-smartphone trend is real. And it is clearly here to stay.

Chief executive Raymond Liu spoke highly of the selfie camera and all it could do. Since we are living in the age of selfies and ‘groufies’ and whatever else we call front facing camera photos, it is an important part of any smartphone to be able to take the right snap.

A model poses for the selfie camera using the 24MP front facing camera of the Honor 10 Lite at the Vodacom world in Midrand. Picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency (ANA)

“The HONOR 10 Lite allows users to take professional photography shots that can be snapped with a single tap. Up front, the 24MP camera comes with a wide f/2.0, and increased resolution, creating the most beautiful of selfies. The on-board AI also recognizes up to eight different scenarios, which takes the guesswork out of finding the best settings for the perfect selfie. The camera also packs studio-like effects, for those finishing touches.”

He added that everyone would become ‘good looking’ after a selfie shot with the sleek phone.

The Honor 10 Lite retails for R4599 and will be available in the country from April 5.

For contract lovers, it will be available through Vodacom on a 24-month contract for R249.



The key features of the HONOR 10 Lite include:

· 24MP AI-Powered selfie camera and 13MP + 2MP dual rear cameras

· 6.21” FHD Screen with dewdrop notch and bezel-less display

· 3D curved edge for better grip

· New Kirin 710 chipset with EMUI 9.0

· 64GB Internal Storage

· Long lasting 3,400 mAh battery

· GPU Turbo 2.0