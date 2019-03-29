Colani "SooPurB" Nkosi, a SiSwati rapper from Mpumalanga, is on a mission to take Siswati into the mainstream. He spoke to The Star about using social media to promote his music and why he doesn’t like Whatsapp groups.



How are you using technology to enhance your music?

I use technology to capture content, such as videos and photos and I also use it to share with the masses on social media. For instance, when I am on radio doing an interview, I'll take a video or go live to show people what's happening behind the scenes. I also use it as a platform to promote my single titled Skelem.

If you could come up with an app in SiSwati what would it be and what would it do?

I would call the app 'Wena Wekunene' because that is the famous phrase used to address the Nkosi clan and the king of ESwatini (who is a Nkosi too). Most Swati people use it to greet each other respectfully. It would be an app about SiSwati culture and music.

How many gadgets do you own?

At the moment I own two cellphones. One is a touchscreen smartphone which I use to surf the internet, send and receive emails, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. And I have a small one to make and receive calls.





Do you have a specific technological brand you follow?

Not really, because I like to compare tech brands and gadget features. I'm always curious about what's new and what's better.

How do you connect your music to the people?

I put my music on different sites on the net and share the links on my social media pages. I also send my music to different media outlets such as radio and TV stations.

Are you part of any Whatsapp groups?

I have a couple of WhatsApp groups, but I dislike them because people usually chat about things irrelevant to the group's purpose.

How often do you go offline?

I am always online. I go offline when the battery is empty or when I'm sleeping.