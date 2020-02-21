#TechPage: Queens, kings of radio on a mission to get you connected









Radio personalities have partnered with Telkom to educate listeners on technology. Telkom is doing radio the right way by joining forces with the powerhouses of the airwaves. On Tuesday, the telecoms provider, on a mission to connect homes across the country, announced the partnership with radio stations including Ligwalagwala FM, Ukhozi FM, uMhlobo Wenene FM, Motsweding FM, Munghana Lonene FM and Lesedi FM. Personalities involved in the partnership include Dumisane Simelane, Brian Rikhotso, Seipati “Twasa” Seoke, Thuso Motaung, Dudu Khoza, Selby Mkhize, Sisanda Phiwe Nozewu, Amon Mokoena, Zizo Tshwete and the current ambassador, Moshe Ndiki. The partnership is aimed at educating devoted listeners of the popular radio shows on different types of technology and Telkom’s propositions. “As radio presenters, you have to be ahead of your audience all the time. In this day and age it is not that easy because people make their own choices but you can give them direction.

“You have the leeway to open up the microphone and tell people about how they can easily connect to their friend, family or anything that they want to connect to, it is quite easy to do today. We are on radio, even though people have their own smartphones, they still listen to us,” said Motsweding FM’s Mokoena.

“WhatsApp and all these other mediums brought by the internet have allowed us to speak to a lot more people. And you can easily see where people are calling in from. That way we see the reach and even pockets of places where you didn’t know you had reach.”

Tshwete, who works on Umhlobo Wenene, added that because of technology, they were able to attract callers from Bahrain and Canada.

Lesedi FM’s Motaung said technology had come a long way from when they first communicated with listeners through postcards.

“Telkom is bringing something new now and simplifying connections. It has done its job, I have been using Sesotho for 38 years. You don’t waste time anymore with data and technology, we used to have to check postcards and use a red pen to fix and check pronunciation.”

For Ukhozi FM’s Khoza, her smartphone is part of her show.

“We use our Twitter to read dedications on air, without my phone part of my content will be lost.”

Seoke said these specific radio stations reached all ages.

“You go to the bank and you see long queues but no one is at the internet cubicle. They don’t know they have a right to use it and with this kind of initiative we can explain to them and let them know things like there is no need for them to go to the bank, they can use their phones to bank. It’s not just for young people, it’s for everyone.”

Gugu Mthembu, executive of brand and product segments at Telkom, said the partnership would assist the provider to ensure every household in the country understands the value of being connected on Telkom’s offering and bringing the brand promise to reality in their lives.