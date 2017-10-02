Through the storm clouds of a distressed economy and recent attacks on tourists, the South African tourism industry stands out as a ray of sunshine.

And, with travel and tourism expected to contribute 9.4% to the country's gross domestic product in 2017 - according to the PwC’s Hospitality outlook: 2017-2021 - small business owners operating in the sector need to capitalise on the opportunities if this goal is to be realised and exceeded, in the years to come.

This is according to Anton Roelofse, regional general manager at Business Partners, speaking in light of National Tourism Month. He points to the latest tourism and migration report from Statistics SA, which shows that the number of overseas people visiting the country was up 12.4% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2017.

Roelofse believes that the continued increase in overseas tourism remains largely driven by the favourable exchange rates that keep the country’s tourism experience affordable, but adds that South Africa is also increasingly becoming a desirable destination for millennials, who are starting to strap on their backpacks to see the world.

“Apart from the millennials, an increasing number of tourists are seeking out experience and adventure, rather than sightseeing or relaxing at the side of a pool. This trend needs to be taken into consideration and tapped into to continue attracting this new market,” says Roelofse.

He adds that another trend shaping the industry is ecotourism. “The recent drought ravaging the country, especially in the Western Cape, has had a negative impact on all sectors.”

He adds that this situation makes the fact that annual tourism grew by 12.4% year-on-year in the second quarter even more remarkable.

“Local tourism operations have to think about how to handle the drought with their clients, especially those with adventure tourism operations that depend on water levels.

"Tourists don’t want to shower less and covered swimming pools are not enticing, making it a sensitive issue for tourism operators to grapple with.”

While the drought may be unique to South African tourism, sustainability is becoming a buzzword in the tourism sector, and rightfully so.

“If businesses and countries alike are to continue benefiting from the rewards and profits offered by the sector, we need to balance economic gains with sustainable environmental practices.

“Tourism businesses will need to tap into the trend of “ethical” or “responsible” tourism, as the modern tourist is more aware of the socio-economic and environmental impact of their travels.

"And, increasingly, tourism businesses can impress their clients by showing them how their spending empowers communities and socio-economic development causes.

"Tourists can be informed about the drought and water shortages and how they can help conserve water during their visit,” he added.

To support the tourism sector on its growth trajectory, Roelofse says tourism entrepreneurs need to keep providing good service and offering authentic local experiences.