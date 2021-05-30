Durban is a premium tourist destination of choice

Johannesburg - Durban is not just known for its warm beaches, delicious food and melting pot of cultures but also for its diversity and fashion statements, especially at the most prestigious and anticipated horse-racing event during winter known as the Vodacom Durban July.

Durban Tourism has embarked on a national roadshow to encourage South Africans to visit and rediscover Durban as “the warmest place to be”.

The local tourism authority embarked on an interprovincial destination promotion roadshow last week, with Gauteng as its first stopover. The roadshow forms part of Durban Tourism’s winter campaign rollout.

The campaign kicked off in Gauteng and is expected to proceed to Limpopo and Western Cape with the exception of Mpumalanga, which completed its leg on Friday.

Durban Tourism is keen on sharing the Durban warmth, its rich culture and natural diversity with the rest of the country, and has recently been nominated for the 28th annual World Travel Awards.

The City has received four direct nominations this year – Africa’s Leading Business Travel Destination 2021, Africa’s Leading City Destination 2021, Africa’s Leading Festival and Event Destination 2021, and Africa’s Leading Meetings and Conferences Destination 2021.

If you ever find yourself along the east coast towards Durban, here are five things to do:

1. Learn to Scuba Dive

If you’d rather be under the waves than on them, pay a visit to Calypso Dive & Adventure Centre on the beachfront. Here, a team of PADI professionals offer dives at uShaka Marine World or in the ocean as well as full beginner courses. If you’re already certified, continue your education with an advanced open water, rescue diver or specialty course.

2. Explore Moses Mabhida Stadium

Moses Mabhida Stadium is the City’s main venue for athletic and music events. It’s also a thrill-seeker’s paradise offering several adrenaline-fuelled activities, including the Big Rush swing. Mounted 80 meters above the ground on the stadium’s graceful arch, the swing is the tallest in the world. You can also climb the arch and admire the magnificent panoramic views of the coast and the city spread out below.

3. Go Swimming with the sharks

For an even closer shark encounter, consider taking a 40 minute drive south of Durban to the tiny coastal town of Umkomaas. Umkomaas is the gateway to Aliwal Shoal, an offshore reef system known as one of the best places in the world to dive with sharks. Several scuba diving centres offer baited shark dives, using chum to attract oceanic blacktip sharks, bull sharks and tiger sharks (in season). Sightings are almost guaranteed.

4. Indulge in Retail Therapy

Durban is a dream destination for shopaholics, whether you’re looking for authentic craft markets, sprawling malls or upmarket boutiques. Take care of your souvenir shopping at the Amphitheatre Flea Market held every Sunday on the Golden Mile beachfront. Here you will find traditional African arts and crafts, ranging from beaded jewellery to wooden sculptures. Of Durban’s many malls, Gateway Theatre of Shopping is probably the most rewarding, with over 400 stores.

For more information on what Durban has to offer, visit: www.visitdurban.travel