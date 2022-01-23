Female surf star Scott collaborates with Vans

It is commonly expressed that your shoes are the first thing a person subconsciously notices about you, so a pair of Vans sneakers will always be associated with extreme sport, this makes the collaboration with Hanna Scott and the brand a perfect fit. Scott, a celebrated Canadian female surfer, has teamed up with footwear brand Vans in creating a collection drawing on inspiration from cold-weather destinations and her own original water colour paintings to create a head-to-toe look that’s functional and provides style and comfort in sub-degree temperatures.

Although Scott has a surfing background she also has a passion for exploring the outdoors, and this is expressed through the new UltraRange EXO Hi MTE-1 in a black and grey colour way sneakers. “Vans MTE-1 technology provides protection from the elements, rain or shine, with a water-resistant package featuring zonal layering of watertight membranes that prevent leaking in high-soak areas,” said the brand in a statement. Vans say that the thermoregulation is delivered through Primaloft® fabric, which has millions of air pockets to trap and preserve body heat. Finally, an aggressive reverse waffle lug pattern out sole features a siped tire-like design for increased traction and grip on wet city streets and beyond.

Also in the footwear range is the The Colfax boot in Hanna Scott black and medium gum meant for cold weather excursions, but with an elevated effortless aesthetic. “A rubber-coated waterproof toe and utility lugged out sole meet a suede upper with subtle Checkerboard detailing,” said Vans Rounding up the footwear collaboration is the The Sk8-Low Reissue SF offered in a marshmallow colour way that features Hanna’s bright art across the Sidestripe.

The collection is accompanied by an apparel kit with the Hanna Scott MTE-1 bomber-style jacket with a DuPont™ Serona® 1K DWR fill, front-zip closure, colour blocked panels, and polar fleece lining at the hood and body to keep things toasty. Scott said that she wanted a super warm jacket where she lived even when its warm its often quite cold. “One time in the middle of last winter I miscalculated the amount of daylight I had and ended up having to camp on a beach in just that jacket with zero other camping gear. I was blown away by how warm it was.” she said.