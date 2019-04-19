Twin sisters and chefs Tebo and Lebo Ndala of Mamelodi have recommended special recipes for the Easter holidays.

The Easter holiday is family time, traditionally filled with sharing chocolate eggs, hot cross buns and well cooked, delicious meals and treats. Twin sisters Tebo and Lebo Ndala yesterday shared their ideas for the break. The qualified chefs are the owners of catering company With Love from the Twins, and they are the faces behind Laager Rooibos.

They are obsessed with Thai food, and recommended Thai chicken curry with fragrant rice as a main dish for the Easter lunch.

For desert, they said: “Our favourite Easter recipe is our apple and rooibos Tarte Tatin, and our rooibos-infused chicken casserole and spiced carrot hot cross bun pudding.”

Born and raised in Mamelodi, the sisters have always loved cooking.

“We were inspired by our mom, a phenomenal cook. As soon as we realised that we could pursue it as a career, we did. It’s been a wonderful journey of learning how to express ourselves through food and serving others,” the sisters said.

Apple and Rooibos Tarte Tatin

100g rooibos sugar

60g butter

5g cinnamon

4-5 apples, cored and sliced

A couple of grapefruit

Mix 1 cup dark brown sugar, 3 (loose) rooibos teabags, 3 tbs grapefruit zest, blend well. Heat oven to 180°C.

Melt sugar in an ovenproof frying pan. When a golden caramel, take pan off heat and stir in butter. Mix thoroughly.

Return pan to stove, on low heat. Sprinkle cinnamon over apples. Mix.

Arrange apples in pan, cook 5 mins.

Roll out pastry, drape over apples and neatly tuck in the edges.

Bake for 20-25 minutes or until pastry is cooked and golden brown.

Let it cool before turning over on to a board or plate. Eat immediately, with custard or ice cream.

Rooibos-infused Chicken Casserole

2 tbs seasoned flour

1 tbs loose rooibos tea leaves

8 chicken pieces

5 tbs sunflower oil

2 onions, finely chopped

180 ml sherry

320 ml strongly brewed rooibos tea

Fresh parsley, thyme and bay leaf tied to string

2 tbs minced garlic

50g butter

200g mushrooms

1/4 cup cream or crème fraiche

Tip seasoned flour, chicken pieces and loose tea leaves in a food bag. Shake well to evenly coat.

Heat oil in a large pan, add the chicken pieces, fry on all sides until well-browned.

Add sherry and allow to reduce a little bit. Add the tea, herb bundle and seasoning. Bring to the boil.

Pour chicken into casserole dish. Simmer for 45 minutes (covered) until chicken is tender and sauce thickened.

In a pan, melt butter, add mushrooms, heat till soft. Add garlic and stir. Season lightly. Top chicken with mushroom mixture and cream/crème fraîche. Serve.