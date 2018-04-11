Colourful headwraps and traditional garb is how women came to honour Winnie Madikizela-Mandela this morning.

While the majority of the people who are attending the memorial service at Orlando Stadium this morning are wearing ANC and EFF clothes, a few are donning full traditional clothes. Others are wearing all black with colourful doeks.

One of those who chose to go the traditional route were Sindi Tshabalala. Wearing a bright yellow traditional Xhosa dress, Tshabalala said her outfit pays homage to a younger Madikizela-Mandela.

“She used to dress like this as a young woman. I feel great that we had a mother who taught us wearing your cultural clothes was important.

READ: #WinnieMandela remembered for her iconic fashion statements.

“From the boardrooms, to businesses to politics she showed us that our traditional clothes are OK. She always wore her traditional clothes with a beautiful doek.”

Sindi Tshabalala says her attire pays homage to #WinnieMadikizelaMandela younger years. “She used to dress like this as a young woman. I feel great that we had a mother who taught us wearing your cultural clothes was important.” @ReporterStar pic.twitter.com/FFojZpv6Hb — Tebogo Monama (@TebogoMonama) April 11, 2018

Gauteng premier David Makhura’a spokesperson Phumla Sekhonyane chose to pay tribute by wearing a t-shirt with Madikizela-Mandela face and a traditional Zulu pleated skirt.

ALSO READ: #WinnieMandela personified Black Girl Magic

“I call her a revolutionary, a warrior, a mother. She represents strength and resilience,” Sekhonyane said. Adding that young people - especially women - have a lot to learn from Madikizela-Mandela’s legacy.

Gauteng premier David Makhura’a spokesperson @Phumla_Mthala in a #WinnieMadikizelaMandela t-shirt. “I call her a revolutionary, a warrior, a mother. She represents strength and resilience.” @ReporterStar pic.twitter.com/mr1rbGHUCL — Tebogo Monama (@TebogoMonama) April 11, 2018

@TebogoMonama