Colourful headwraps and traditional garb is how women came to honour Winnie Madikizela-Mandela this morning.

While the majority of the people who are attending the memorial service at Orlando Stadium this morning are wearing ANC and EFF clothes, a few are donning full traditional clothes. Others are wearing all black with colourful doeks.

One of those who chose to go the traditional route were Sindi Tshabalala. Wearing a bright yellow traditional Xhosa dress, Tshabalala said her outfit pays homage to a younger Madikizela-Mandela. 

“She used to dress like this as a young woman. I feel great that we had a mother who taught us wearing your cultural clothes was important.

“From the boardrooms, to businesses to politics she showed us that our traditional clothes are OK. She always wore her traditional clothes with a beautiful doek.”

Gauteng premier David Makhura’a spokesperson Phumla Sekhonyane chose to pay tribute by wearing a t-shirt with Madikizela-Mandela face and a traditional Zulu pleated skirt.

“I call her a revolutionary, a warrior, a mother. She represents strength and resilience,” Sekhonyane said.  Adding that young people - especially women - have a lot to learn from Madikizela-Mandela’s legacy.

