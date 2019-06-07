Durban - EMOTIONS ran high in court, as a Phoenix mother testified she would never forgive her enraged former partner, who left her blind after shooting her in the face for allegedly cheating. Mother of three, Catherine Govender, of Stonebridge, was giving evidence during the mitigation of the sentence of her former partner of 18 months, Nadraj “Alvin” Naidoo in the Verulam Regional Court.

Naidoo, 50, of Greenbury, Phoenix, who pleaded guilty to the attempted murder charge, was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment, two years of which were suspended on condition he did not repeat a similar offence on his release.

He will serve an effective 13 years imprisonment.

Govender was shot a day after she filed a second complaint of domestic violence in May 2018.

The father of five entered her flat, which she shared with her mother and three children, aged 25, 17 and 11, dragged her down a flight of stairs and shot her twice, once in the temple and once in the stomach. He then fled to his home and was later arrested.

Govender, who lost sight in both eyes, said her life had changed in the past year.

“I can’t even see my children anymore. I can’t work anymore and I was the sole supporter in my house. I can’t even cook for my family and have to depend on my mother. She is 68 years old. I am supposed to be taking care of her, but now she has to take care of me.

“My 11-year-old daughter’s debs ball is soon. I won’t be able to see her. I won’t be able to see any of my children’s achievements. It breaks my heart, especially when my child tells me ‘mummy, I wish I could donate my eyes for you’. I feel helpless.”

Govender said she would never forgive Naidoo.

“I only knew him for one-and-a-half years. He came to my home so innocently, pretended to be a good person. How could he do this to me, my children ? He didn’t have a heart. He is as good as a coward.”

She said she went to court twice for help. Govender said she applied for a protection order in February (2018) and had not been given an interim protection order. This was despite informing the court in her affidavit that she had been threatened with a firearm.

“I was told to come back on May 31. I went back the day before he did this to me, and gave another affidavit after he was abusive.”

Asked if Naidoo had shown any remorse, his probation officer, Thobile Sikhakhane, said he had regretted the decision he had made.

“He mentioned a few things. He said he regretted he was attached to the victim; that it made him take that decision. He did report that his intention was to kill the victim and himself. He said things did not turn out that way.”

Sikhakhane suggested direct imprisonment over correctional supervision.

“It is a suitable sentence for the crime committed. The correctional way is too lenient, especially since South Africa has high figures of women being abused and killed by their partner(s).”

In handing down the sentence, Magistrate Betty Rawheath said: “Society needs to be taken into consideration and what they expect the court to do. Society is going to lose respect for this court and the courts are not going to be trusted and people will take the law into their own hands.”

She added that she could, however, not ignore that Naidoo did not have previous convictions; had pleaded guilty to the charge, and did not waste the court’s the time. “The fact that you pleaded guilty does have some value and shows your capability for rehabilitation from this point on would be quicker. However, there is very little hope of that happening out in society.

“What a horrible thing that the family has to go through because of your criminality in those split two seconds. You went too far. You killed the relationship that she had with her children. She is not going to forgive you.”

Before being escorted away, Naidoo shouted “I love you. I love ma” and blew a kiss to his weeping mother seated in the gallery.

His family declined to comment.

Govender said while justice was served, she would never lead a normal life again.

POST