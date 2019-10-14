DIRECTOR Pandiraj has delivered a beautifully-crafted movie in Namma Veetu Pillai.
Yesteryear Tamil movie director Bharatharaja plays a pivotal role as Arumpon’s (Sivakarthikeyan) grandfather.
The film starts with the voice of Bharatharaja introducing the members of his extended family, who live on a farm.
Each son has his own family unit and Bhartharaja is the patriarch.
Namma Veetu Pillai has a simple storyline. We have seen similar stories before, but Pandiraj uses his skill to package the movie in such a way that the viewer does not feel bored despite it being just over two and a half hours. The family entertainer has great comedy, good music, and a healthy dose of pathos.