A colourful and vibrant family drama









Sivakarthekeyan and Anu Emmanuel. Picture: IMDB.com DIRECTOR Pandiraj has delivered a beautifully-crafted movie in Namma Veetu Pillai. Yesteryear Tamil movie director Bharatharaja plays a pivotal role as Arumpon’s (Sivakarthikeyan) grandfather. The film starts with the voice of Bharatharaja introducing the members of his extended family, who live on a farm. Each son has his own family unit and Bhartharaja is the patriarch. Namma Veetu Pillai has a simple storyline. We have seen similar stories before, but Pandiraj uses his skill to package the movie in such a way that the viewer does not feel bored despite it being just over two and a half hours. The family entertainer has great comedy, good music, and a healthy dose of pathos.

The first half is engaging and the viewer is introduced to too many characters. Namma Veetu Pillai deals with the strong bond between a brother and sister.

Sivakarthekeyan lives with his mother and sister, Thulasi, played by Aishwarya Rajesh.

US-born Malayalam actress Anu Emmanuel plays his love interest, Maangani. But all is not well. Family politics threaten to destroy their existence.

Circumstances force Thulasi to marry her brother’s foe, played by Natarajan Subramanian, and this forms the bulk of the storyline.

The second half exposes the viewer to a momentary flashback scene that captures the background of Arumpom’s family.

Actors Soori, Yogi Babu, Samuthirakani, RK Suresh, Subbu Panchu Arunachalam, Vela Ramamurthy, Archana and Aadukalam Naren all contribute admirably to the storyline.

National award-winning cinematographer, Nirav Shah, captured the colourful and vibrant family drama majestically.

Namma Veetu Pillai is showing daily at CineCentre SunCoast in Durban.

* Lachimiah is a presenter on Megazone South, co-presenting with his daughter Mikayla every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm. He is an MC and motivational speaker and has a deep interest in Kollywood movies and music.

POST