INTERNATIONALLY acclaimed American-born Indian pianist Pallavi Mahidhara has been in Durban performing for the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra’s Summer Symphony Season and she will be on stage next at the Friends of Music Recital on Tuesday. Mahidhara has proved a force to be reckoned with on the international classical music front.

She made her orchestral debut at the age of 10, is the recipient of a host of international awards, and has appeared in solo and orchestral concerts across five continents.

She has performed at venues including the Kennedy Center in Washington (US), Auditorio Nacional de Música in Madrid (Spain), and the Grand Hall of the Dmitri Shostakovich Philharmonic in Saint Petersburg (Russia). Mahidhara is renowned for her finesse on the piano and having charismatic stage presence.

When she is not busy conquering the classical world, she’s making major strides in crossover projects, such as collaborating with Questlove (drummer for The Roots) and international singer-songwriter Keren Ann for a genre-defying concert, fusing the classical world with hip-hop, jazz, and folk-pop artists at the Philadelphia International Festival of the Arts.

Speaking about her love for the piano, she said: “I used to watch an American TV programme for kids called Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood and it inspired me to begin music.

“I was about 2½years old when I saw a piano on the show and told my parents I wanted to play that.

“I was serious about studying music after that, but it was an experience I had at age 10 that was the deciding force in my career path.

“I was playing the violin in a summer camp orchestra, and a young pianist was supposed to perform as a soloist with the orchestra the following week.

“But three days into the camp, he slipped on the grass playing frisbee and broke his wrist. The camp director knew I was a pianist and asked me to step in for him. Being 10 and not having learnt the piece yet, I was terrified.”

But she learnt the work and performed a week later at the Ravinia Festival in Chicago.

She made her debut with the orchestra in front of 10000 people. “After that, there was no turning back.”

Mahidhara said it might sound corny, for some, but classical music had pulled at her heartstrings in a way that no other music did.

“I truly cannot live without music, and the depth of emotions that I feel with classical music is what constantly keeps me inspired. That being said, I appreciate all genres of music, and when the chance to fuse music worlds come along, I am always happy to be a part of creating something different.

“I have been lucky to work with some incredible musicians from different genres, and think at the end of the day music is music. It is a universal language that bonds and brings people together, no matter the genre, or where we come from.”

Asked more about what classical music offered young people, she said: “For me playing classical music is like reading books. There are endless works to be read, or played, and we can spend a lifetime barely even scratching the surface of all the works ever written or composed.

“But each time you sit with a book or a new piece of music, your mind is free to run away with (your) imagination.

“The authors and composers have written their stories, but it is up to us on how we choose to interpret these works, and what imagery might cross our mind’s eye as we read or play these works of art.

“And no matter how many times I’ve read a book or played a piece, every time I come back to it I find something new and different.

“That is what is so special about classical music. It is always changing, always interesting, and a beautifully never-ending process of discovery.

“When you open the doors of the box of classical music, you realise that musicians of all genres have something in common, their love for musical creativity. If you remove that box, then there are endless possibilities.”

Having travelled to Durban many times, she said she loved returning to perform in the city and that she was happy to have played Brahms’ 2nd Piano Concerto at the KZNPO concert at Durban City Hall last week.

"I am in love with this genius work of art. But more than anything, I have to say being based in the northern hemisphere, I’m looking forward to having summer weather.”

* Catch Mahidhara's solo concert on February 26 at the Durban Jewish Centre for the Friends of Music Recital. Call 0715051021.

