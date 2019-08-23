THE second annual Durban India Day will take place on Sunday with the finest in authentic traditional entertainment and food from India’s 28 provinces and nine union territories. Amit Shivaji More, a spokesperson for the Indian Association of South Africa (Iasa), said the event tied in with celebrations in India.

“India Day is a celebration of Independence Day of India, which took place on August 15, 1947, and it is celebrated worldwide annually. Durban India Day started on August 19 last year and it was a success.”

He said activities included cultural and fashion shows, food festivals, a business expo, and a kids amusement park.

Artists, dancers, and singers from various cultural schools and backgrounds will perform.

They include the Nateshwar Dance Academy and singers Maithili Shome, Risa Moodley and Avijay Harichund.

More added that Indian expat groups and individuals from the various Indian provinces will also perform their respective cultural and traditional dances and songs.

Authentic Indian food from restaurants - including Mumbai Meals, Gate to India, Little Gujarat and Jewel of India - will offer varying cuisines.

“This is a community programme where we try to showcase the 28 provinces and nine union territories of India. It is a free event and all are welcome to attend.”

Iasa, under the patronage of the Swami Vivekananda Centre for Cultural Relations Durban at the Indian Consulate, and in association with the NGO, Sadafal Foundation of SA, will host the event.

* Durban India Day will take place on August 25 from 9am to 5pm at the Old Drive-In Site.​