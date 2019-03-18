Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in a scene from Badla.

A remake of the Spanish film Contratiempo, Badla is packed with all the essential ingredients of a high octane suspense thriller and, to top it all off, the film's lead is played by Amitabh Bachchan. A married female high-flyer (Taapsee Pannu) finds herself in a locked hotel room with the body of a dead man, supposedly her lover.

Desperate to find answers, she hires a much decorated lawyer (Amitabh Bachchan) to help her put the pieces of the puzzle together and hopefully get her life back on track again.

Director Sujoy Ghosh previously displayed his incredible knack of telling a twisted story with Kahaani - a film which fetched him several accolades. Here he draws compelling inspiration from the Spanish original. This is his most convincing attempt at reinventing the psychological thriller formula.

However, the script could have been better written in parts. There are a few scenes that are irrelevant and do injustice to the flow of suspense.

Bachchan and Pannu (who previously starred in Pink) display the essence of acting histrionics.

Bachchan is in top form, delivering a performance that is polished, with refined dialogue delivery and subtle nuances. The performance is sure to make you sit up and admire this genuine screen charm.

Pannu has the incredible task of matching up to the legendary actor and ensures a suitable comparison. She excels in every frame by showing confidence and dexterity to the puzzled central character. Her unique chemistry with Bachchan (several decades older than her) is one of the movie’s strongest assets.

To match the top-notch performances of the cast, Ghosh has employed an immaculate team of technicians who reliably portray his story with look, feel and mood. The editing is sharp-edged - cinematography and sound are done to enhance the excitement levels.

This is a taut, gripping thriller which plays well on the mind of the viewer. Watch it for the brilliant performances and a sensational cinematic experience that keeps you guessing until the very end.

* Sookhun is a popular LotusFM personality with a 20-year history of working in the entertainment industry. You can follow him on Instagram, @im_varshan; Facebook and Twitter, @varshansookhun