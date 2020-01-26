A regret-free 2020









Have a plan of action and aim to live 2020 regret-free. Picture: Pexels.com LIFESTYLE - As the years pass and time becomes a greater asset, we assess what is really important to us. Is it health, family, finances, relationships or careers? For each, this will look different, depending at what stage of your life you are at. What is important is that you have a plan of action as to how you wish to begin the year, and where you want to be mid-way through. Yes, this does sound like goal setting, but I want you to re-frame and think about yourself six months into the year: what do you need to do now in order for you to be welcoming July - regret-free. How to achieve a regret-free year:

Do not procrastinate. Choose your focus areas and work smartly to achieve what you set out to.

Being busy does not mean you are being productive. Just looking and feeling busy can overwhelm and often leads to burnout. Rather work productively and find a better structure to your days - rather than filling up the hours to seem busy.

Cultivate meaningful habits. Remember that success does not come without hard work. Create habits to help you become more focused. A habit is formed when an activity is carried out over 21 consecutive days. In order to create positive habits, start by performing this repetition weekly and eventually three weeks will pass. Once this habit is formed, it will make reaching your target a bit easier.

Don’t plan alone. It is always nice to share your plans with someone close to you. This will offer additional insight on the best strategies and, more importantly, by sharing you will remain accountable.

Have clarity. Spend time breaking down your plans into small action steps. The smaller the steps, the easier it becomes to manage. Try to break down the bigger achievement to monthly targets, then weekly and daily. Once you do this, the overall six-month plan will become far less daunting.

Focus on strengths. We often give full attention to what we are not so good at and wish we could be better at that. We spend hours pondering those weaknesses instead of spending the same amount of time tapping into transforming those weak areas into strengths and developing your strengths.

Progress rather than perfection. As human beings we strive for perfection. This creates a stifling limitation wherein we want to be perfect and that hampers actually taking the step to start a project that you have in mind. Therefore, remember that progress leads to perfection. Instead of focusing on perfection, take that first step and begin making progress.

Slow down. Remember that it is not about winning the race, but rather about taking meaningful, smart steps to achieve your target. Sometimes slowing down, re-strategising and realigning your thoughts to your actions may be necessary and that is fine. Do not lose yourself in the process of strife. Slowing down may be necessary to stay strong.

Less is better. Step away from the consumer mindset of always seeking more materially. Rather focus on what sparks joy in your life and brings about inner peace. This focus will automatically allow you to gain clarity and know the true purpose and meaning of your life. Targets and perspectives will become clear, allowing you to focus on what is important to you.

De-clutter the mind and form a positive circle around you. Being popular will not bring you long-lasting happiness. Having great wealth will surely not buy you good health. Having a great number of friends will not bring you true fulfilment. Focus on sharing and spending time with those who genuinely care and who will celebrate every success with you.

As you enter a new decade - strive to be true to yourself.

As quickly as time passes, so too will the days and months pass. Another year will come to a close. Start the year strong and take steps to remain regret-free this year.

Radhe is a neuro-linguistic programming practitioner, time-line therapist and life coach. She is also an educator, PR practitioner, motivational speaker and the founder of Sankalpa Coach. Follow her on Facebook @sankalpa.

