Jason Rosario is the executive producer and host of the Yahoo original series, Dear Men, a web series that explores the evolution of manhood. He is also a social entrepreneur, cultural creative, and storyteller. In 2017, he founded The Lives of Men in the US as a vehicle for Black and Latino men to explore healthier frameworks of masculinity, while serving as a resource to men as they navigate various life stages. He shares tips on raising boys in single parent homes from a personal perspective:





1. Trust yourself and trust him:

The pressure of developing a young man into manhood can be overwhelming, especially in light of the external pressures they encounter. Trust your motherly instinct and allow him to make his own decisions, within reason if he is a minor.

This can go a long way to establishing a healthy mother-son relationship. Young men need to explore and probe on their own. Let them do this while being a beacon of light should they ever get lost.

2. No tough love:

Don’t be afraid to let him into your world. Don’t make the mistake of being “too tough” to allow him to see your vulnerability. When you allow him to feel your humanness, you are indirectly developing his ability to be compassionate and empathetic - both qualities that will be critical in his developing future relationships. Boys who are exposed to healthy emotion and vulnerability will not grow up to be afraid of them in their adult lives.

3. Ask questions and keep asking them:

Teenagers will be annoyed by a lot of questions, but ask them anyway. As much as teens want their privacy, it makes them feel connected and cared for if you take the time to ask.

4. Don’t badmouth his father:

This one is important. The age-old adage applies: “If you have nothing nice to say, don’t say anything at all.” Why is this important? You want to allow your son to form his own opinion of his father. The last thing you want is for your son to look at you as the reason his father is not present in his life.

5. Establish respect

It is important to create an open, trusting relationship with your son. However, respect should be implicitly and explicitly cultivated and demonstrated. For example, respecting his privacy and allowing him to be his own person while establishing your role as the parent, could go a long way in developing a mother-son rapport.

Bonus - let him go:

This is hard, I know. He will always be your baby. But you have to do yourself and your son a favour and let go. Trust him as a man and allow him to make his own decisions. You don’t want a “mama’s boy”, and trust me, his future wife will thank you for it.

* You can follow Rosario on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter - @jason__rosario @thelivesofmen