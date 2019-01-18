Durban - The Verulam baby that was found dumped on Olivine Road on Monday is recovering well in hospital. That’s according to Department of Health spokesperson, Ncumisa Mafunda.

She said the baby, who was transported to the hospital by a private security company, had been admitted and immediately received medical attention.

“The baby is currently in the nursery ward at one of our facilities and is in a stable condition.”

According to the security company, hundreds of concerned people have made requests to adopt the infant.

The newborn boy was found wrapped in cloths and tied in a plastic bin packet by a passerby who had been searching for food on the road.

He screamed upon seeing the child and another passerby alerted the security company.

Shortly after a 31-year-old lady, allegedly the mother of the child was found and taken in by the company

On Wednesday she appeared at the Verulam Magistrate's Court where she was granted bail of R1 000.

