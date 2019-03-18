Actress Varaluxmi Sarathkumar

ACTORS being given titles is not new to Kollywood. Superstar Rajinikanth, Supreme Star Ajith Kumar, Ilayathabathy (the young commander-in-chief) Vijay, Makkal Selvan (a male who is seen as the wealth of the masses) and Vijay Sethubathy and so forth.

Deservedly, Varaluxmi Sarathkumar was honoured with the title Makkal Selvi (a female who is seen as the wealth of the masses).

Her woman centric movie Danny sees her as a hard-hitting police officer. Pleased with her performance in the movie, the makers conferred the title on her.

The first look poster of Ajith Kumar’s next movie has been released. This is the star’s 59th film. It shows a debonair-looking Kumar surrounded by Shraddha, Andrea and Abhirami.

This courtroom drama, titled Nerkonda Paarvai, is a remake of the Hindi blockbuster Pink. His co-star is Vidya Balan.

Pink was released in 2016, and it won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues a year later.

Following this project, Kumar will be teaming up with Boney Kapoor for his 60th film, that will go on the floors from July, and it is all action.

Yuvan Shankar Raja composes the music and Nirav Shah will be taking charge of the cinematography.

The movie will also see Janvi Kapoor, the daughter of the legendary star Sridevi, making her debut in Kollywood.

Oviya’s 90ml is an adult entertainer that examines feminism, the emancipation of women, and how women should liberate themselves from archaic, suppressive views, which is the norm in a patriarchal society.

Judging by the box-office earnings, the movie may not be a commercial success, but it has many people talking about gender equality.

The director, Anita Udeep, has been criticised for the use of provocative language in the film. Moral values should not be compromised in the name of the emancipation of women.

Isaigniani Ilayaraja recently celebrated his 75th birthday.

Kollywood came out in their numbers to celebrate in a concert that saw the likes of AR Rahman, Rajinikanth and Kamalhassan attending.

Considered to be the “King of Melody”, who revolutionised Indian film music, Ilayaraja is a great example of the futility in blindly following superstitious beliefs.

He debuted in Kollywood as a music composer through the movie Annakilli. It starred Sivakumar and Sujatha and was directed by Devaraj Mohan.

It was an inauspicious beginning for Illayaraja. As he was recording the first song with S Janaki, the electricity went off. Critics said this was a bad omen that spelt doom for him.

Unperturbed, Ilayaraja, with his sheer talent, surpassed the negativity by delivering a hit album that ruled the airwaves for years.

Sunday saw the much-awaited marriage of Sayeesha to Arya, one of the most eligible bachelors in Kollywood.

The couple, who starred in the 2018 movie Ghajinikanth, are now ready to begin a new chapter of their lives.

Sayeesha is the grand niece of veteran Indian film actors Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu. Arya has many Tamil and Telugu movies under his belt.

Director Siva teamed up with Ajith and delivered a blockbuster in Viswasam. Released for Pongal (January 19) the movie is still doing brisk business in Tamil Nadu.

Sources reveal that Ajith is keen to work with Siva again, but negotiations are under way for a collaboration between director Siva and Suriya.

Siva directed Suriya’s brother Karthi in Siruthai, which proved to be a hit. Suriya has completed shooting for NGK directed by Selvaraghavan and is on the verge of finishing the multi- starrer Kaappaan, directed by KV Anand and co-starring Mohan Lal and Arya.

Suriya also has an untitled movie directed by Sudha Kongara of Irudhi Suttru fame in his kitty.

