Affordable meals for tight financial times

LIFESTYLE - I call these my recession-friendly family recipes that are great to draw on in tight financial times. Easy Garlic Naan Picture: Wikipedia.com 3½ cups self-rising flour pinch of salt 1½ cups plain yoghurt

2 tbs lukewarm water

2 tbs oil

1 tsp garlic paste

handful of fresh dhania chopped

Method

Sift the self-rising flour and salt in a bowl. Add the yoghurt a little at a time, until it begins forming a dough.

If the dough feels a bit too dry, add 1 tablespoon of water and combine until you form a smooth ball. You can add a little more water if the dough is too stiff.

The dough should be soft and springy.

Rub a little oil over the dough, place in a dish, cover and set aside.

Make the garlic mixture by mixing oil or ghee or melted butter with chopped dhania and garlic paste.

After about 10 minutes, lightly flour the counter top or board and place the dough on it.

Knead the dough by using the heel of your hand to push the dough away from you, then pull dough towards you. Repeat this process for about five minutes.

Divide the dough into 10 equal balls. Roll out each ball until it is about 5cm thick, and has a 15cm diameter. Place a griddle pan on high heat and let it get very hot.

When it is ready, cook the naan on each side for 2 minutes. The naan should puff up and have the lines of the griddle on each side.

If you don’t have a griddle pan, use a tava, non-stick pan or electric pan.

When you turn the naan over, brush with the garlic mixture and sprinkle salt over if desired. When the second side is cooked, flip the garlic side onto the hot surface for a few seconds. This will help seal the garlic into the naan. Serve hot.





Dhal Palak (dhal with spinach)

This dish is high in potassium, protein, vitamin C, fibre, calcium and iron. It also contains carbohydrates. It is an excellent value-for-money dish and is filling as well.

Picture: Supplied

200g lentils (100g oil dhal and 100g moong dhal)

about 3 cups water or as needed to cook dhal

For tempering

6 tbs ghee

3 jam tomatoes, grated

2 bunches palak (spinach leaves), finely chopped

1 tsp whole jeera (cumin)

2 dried red chillies (if large, break into halves)

1 tsp ginger

1 tsp garlic

2 to 3 green chillies, finely chopped

1 pinch hing (asafoetida)

½ tsp turmeric

salt as needed

2 tbs lemon juice

chopped fresh dhania (coriander)

Method

Add the dhal to a large bowl or pot. Rinse it well a few times until the water runs clear.

Add the tomato and turmeric powder.

If using a pressure cooker, pour the water and cook for 2 whistles on medium heat, or pour the water and washed lentils into a deep, heavy-based pot and set to boil.

If foam rises to the top, skim it off and discard.

Stir occasionally and add more water if needed.

When lentils are soft and mushy, stir and mash further, or use a blender to make it smooth as required.Tempering

Heat a pot with ghee. Add the jeera and dried chillies.

When the jeera begins to splutter, add the ginger, garlic and green chillies. Sauté well for a minute. Add the hing.

Add chopped spinach.

Sauté for 3 to 4 minutes on medium heat. Add the cooked dhal, salt and turmeric. Mix and check the consistency. If too thick, add a little water.

Mix well and cook on medium heat until the spinach wilts completely.

Switch off when the spinach dhal reaches the desired consistency.

Add lemon juice and mix. Serve the dhal palak with rice or roti, and sambals.

Garnish with chopped dhania.



​Kichri

​Kichri is an affordable and nutritious meal. It can also be given to babies for their first solid meal. It is high in protein, amino acids and vitamins. Kichri can be served with any curry, khuri or on its own.

Picture: YouTube

1½ cup split mung dhal

1½ cup basmati rice

¼ tsp turmeric powder

salt to taste

1 tbs ghee

Method

Wash and soak the dhal and rice in a large dish for about half an hour.

Rinse and place in a large, heavy-based pot with sufficient water to cover the rice and the lentils.

Add the turmeric powder. Stir and boil until the rice and the lentils are cooked (will be almost mushy).

Then add the salt (after rice and lentils have cooked; adding salt too early inhibits the cooking process of the lentils).

When cooked, add ghee and serve.

Serves 4.

