Film industry insiders are keeping tight-lipped on Shah Rukh Khan’s next movie. While there have been rumours of Khan heading the remake of Satte Pe Satta, there is now fresh gossip that he may team up with the award-winning film-maker Rajkumar Hirani who has delivered classics such as 3 Idiots and PK. Khan was once offered Hirani’s iconic Munnabhai character, which he turned down. There are also hot rumours that “King Khan” has been approached for Dhoom 4.

* Salman scores big at box office:

Salman Khan has big reason to celebrate. After a lukewarm responses to Race 3 and Tubelight, the superstar has bounced back with a bang.

His latest release, Bharat, has taken the box office by storm with critical and amazing commercial success. The movie has also been declared Khan’s biggest opening film ever at the Indian box office.

Ecstatic with the success, Khan took to social media to thank his fans.

* Akshay on a (film) roll:

There is simply no stopping Akshay Kumar. While he is working on the cop flick, Sooryavanshi, and the horror comedy, Laxxmi Bomb, the powerhouse actor has also given the greenlight for a sequel to Rowdy Rathore. Shooting for the action-packed entertainer will only start next year. Kumar has two other big releases lined up for the year: Mission Mangal with Vidya Balan, and Good News with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

* Looking good

The first look of the Hrithik Roshan starrer, Super 30, opened up to rave reviews. With Roshan playing the role of maths genius Anand Kumar (who spent a year dedicating his time to underprivileged children), the movie is directed by Vikas Bahl and is set to be released on July 12. Then Roshan and Tiger Shroff will return in October for a Yash Raj project that has been tentatively titled Fighters.

* Bunseelal is the founder of Star Attraction and the official representative of Colors TV in South Africa. He is also a movie critic and presenter of the Breakfast Show on Eastwave Radio. Write to him at [email protected]