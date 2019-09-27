Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back in the news. This time the stunning actress is back in Mumbai for promotions for her upcoming movie The Sky is Pink where she teams up with Farhan Akthar and Zaira Wasim. Directed by the award winning Shonali Bose, The Sky is Pink is an incredible romantic drama of a couple spanning 25 years, told through the lens of their teenage daughter who is suffering from an illness. The movie recently had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and received a standing ovation.
Akshay Kumar on a new mission:
After the success of Mission Mangal, Akshay Kumar is getting ready for another blockbuster this Diwali. The hit machine actor will team up with Bobby Deol, Ritesh Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kirti Kharbanda for the eagerly awaited Houseful 4. The multi-starrer period comedy will have all the characters playing double roles.
Reunited and it feels good:
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to reunite with one of her favourite film-makers, the powerful Mani Ratnam for the Tamil flick Ponniyin Selvan, based upon Kalki Krishnamurthy’s historical fiction novel with the same name. There are now rumours that the former Miss World, who was last seen in Fanney Khan, will be playing a double role of a mother and daughter. While speculation of the cast grows, names like Vijay Sethupathi and Vikram Karthi have been tossed around. Bachchan and Ratnam have worked together in Iruvar, Raavan and Guru.