Priyanka Chopra Picture: Facebook/Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back in the news. This time the stunning actress is back in Mumbai for promotions for her upcoming movie The Sky is Pink where she teams up with Farhan Akthar and Zaira Wasim. Directed by the award winning Shonali Bose, The Sky is Pink is an incredible romantic drama of a couple spanning 25 years, told through the lens of their teenage daughter who is suffering from an illness. The movie recently had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and received a standing ovation. Akshay Kumar on a new mission: After the success of Mission Mangal, Akshay Kumar is getting ready for another blockbuster this Diwali. The hit machine actor will team up with Bobby Deol, Ritesh Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kirti Kharbanda for the eagerly awaited Houseful 4. The multi-starrer period comedy will have all the characters playing double roles. Reunited and it feels good: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to reunite with one of her favourite film-makers, the powerful Mani Ratnam for the Tamil flick Ponniyin Selvan, based upon Kalki Krishnamurthy’s historical fiction novel with the same name. There are now rumours that the former Miss World, who was last seen in Fanney Khan, will be playing a double role of a mother and daughter. While speculation of the cast grows, names like Vijay Sethupathi and Vikram Karthi have been tossed around. Bachchan and Ratnam have worked together in Iruvar, Raavan and Guru.

Hrithik V Tiger:

The big Bollywood release for this week, WAR, pitches superstars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff against each other. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the high octane action thriller is produced by Yash Raj Pictures and features Vaani Kapoor as the leading lady. Speaking about the predicted blockbuster Anand said: “When you bring two of the biggest and the best action superstars of India in one film and pit them against each other, you need a title that justifies the promise of a massive showdown. Roshan and Shroff will be seen going at each other ferociously and mercilessly and audiences will want to see who outwits whom in this incredible fight. WAR is the only title that could have delivered on this big promise and justifies the level of an action spectacle that the film is trying to present to audiences globally.”

* Bunseelal is the founder of Star Attraction and the official representative of Colors TV in South Africa. He is also a movie critic and presenter of the Breakfast Show on Eastwave Radio. Write to him at [email protected]

