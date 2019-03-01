Durban - A armed hijacking suspect who was arrested while he still had the victims in their car is due to appear in court on Monday. According to KZN police patrolling police officers had spotted a vehicle driving recklessly in K Section in KwaMashu.and instructed the occupants to stop.

"As they stopped, two suspects alighted and fled on foot into different directions.

"When police approached the vehicle, there were three occupants. Two were victims and the third was the 23-year-old suspect who was armed."

According to police spokesperson ColonelThembeka Mbele on February 28 at 6.30pm, a 32-year-old female and her nephew were leaving their home at Hendon Road in Kenville when the suspects hijacked them at gunpoint of their vehicle and their valuables including bank cards.

"The suspects assaulted the victims, forcing them to reveal their bank pin codes. They then withdrew the victim’s cash from the ATM."

A case of carjacking and possession of an unlicensed firearm was opened at the Greenwood Park police station.

Police are still searching for remaining suspects.

