Durban - A 31-year-old man who was allegedly part of a group who took the law into their own hands by killing two men they believed were robbers in due in court today. According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele the suspect is due to appear in Nsimbini Magistrate's Court today facing two counts of murder and kidnapping.

Mbele said more arrests were expected.

"On 16 May 2016 at 20:00, two victims aged 21 and 30 were at their place of residence at Sheleni Stop in Adams Mission when they were kidnapped by a group of men who accused them of breaking into their house and stealing valuable items.

"When the two victims did not return home, their families were concerned and contacted police. Preliminary investigation led police to Adams Mission where a man was apprehended.

"After being questioned by police officers with regards to the missing victims, he took police to point out where he dumped the victim’s bodies after the victims were allegedly assaulted. The victim’s bodies were found buried in a shallow grave at Adams Cemetery," said Mbele.

Mbele said the bodies were exhumed and a case of murder was opened at KwaMakhutha police station.

The suspect was then arrested and charged.

Police cautioned people against taking the law into their own hands.

"Police will not hesitate to take action against those involved in such behavior. If citizens are aware of criminal activity in their neighborhoods they should immediately contact the police to allow for investigations and arrests to take place within the confines of the law," said Mbele.

