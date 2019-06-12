Durban - The attorney for a senior Durban neurosurgeon who is accused of conspiring to kill his brother-in-law is expected to make representations to court before a decision is made by the Senior Public Prosecutor as to whether the trial will proceed.





Dr Anand Rapiti, a 43-year-old employee at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital, appeared briefly at the Durban Magistrate's Court for allegedly hiring a hitman to kill his brother-in-law Dr Melvin Naidu.





His attorney, Devan Moodley asked for the court to allow his client to make representations in the case before a decision is made by the SPP on whether to proceed with the trial.





The case was adjourned to next month for decision.





In his previous court appearance the state asked for recordings gathered from meetings between a senior neurosurgeon and his hired "hitman" were expected to be handed in.





Rapiti who resides in Umhlanga with his mother, was arrested by members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), in December and spent Christmas in prison. He is currently out on R5000 bail.





During his bail application, it emerged that he tried to coax his patient, Desmond Maneveldt, into killing Naidu, an orthopedic surgeon who has practices in Durban and Ladysmith, who is married to his sister, Nadine, a pathologist.





Maneveldt apparently pretended to play along with Rapiti’s request and tipped off Hawks investigators.





Hawks investigating officer Benedict Chonco said in his statement that Rapiti revealed the plot to Maneveldt in October, and made a R10 000 down-payment, which Chonco collected and stored as evidence.





Three undercover operations were later conducted, with audio and video recordings gathered from the meetings between Rapiti and Maneveldt, who received a further R25 000 payment.





When he was arrested, Rapiti was under the impression that the murder was still going ahead, the arrest was just a delay, and Maneveldt was introducing him to the hit man.





