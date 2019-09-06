Arya’s awaited film, Magamuni, releases in South Africa on Friday, 6 September. Picture: YouTube

Arya’s Magamuni releases in South Africa Magamuni (The Great Sage) is a crime thriller written and directed by Santhakumar of Mounaguru fame. The movie stars Arya, Indhuja Ravichandran, and Mahima Nambiar in the lead roles. S. Thaman scores music for the movie and editing is handled by V. J. Sabu Joseph. The movie is the director’s second was shot extensively in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Erode. After the comedy Ghajinikanth, Arya is in a serious role playing the part of a politician’s son.



Celebrity Power:

Rajinikanth's daughter, Soundarya, and her husband, Vishagan, recently travelled from Chennai to London. When they arrived at Heathrow Airport they realised his passport and money were missing. When the authorities realised they were Rajinikanth’s daughter and son-in-law, a temporary passport was issued and the couple, who lived at the hotel at the airport, were free to tour.



Laabam to release soon:

Vijay Sethupathy’s upcoming movie, Laabam, will see the actor play the leader of a farmers union, while his co-star, Shruthi Hassan, will play a musician.

Prithvi Pandirajan, the son of yesteryear actor Pandiarajan, also features in the film. This will be Sethupathy and Shruthi's first collaboration.



Suriya and his super hit director unite for the third time:

Following their two memorable movies - Khaaka Khaaka and Vaaranam Aayiram - Suriya and Gautham Menon will reunite for a yet to be titled film. Menon is scheduled to travel to London to meet a team from Lycra Productions, to sign the deal for the new movie.



Dhanush movies with Malayalam actresses:

National award-winning actor Dhanush will collaborate with Malayalam actress, Rajisha Vijayan, for the third time. The film will be directed by Mari Selvaraj. Dhanush's other project, Asuran, opposite another Malayalam A-lister, Manju Warrier, will release soon. The actress will make her Tamil debut.



Vikram’s movie shot in seven countries:

The date for Vikram's action spy thriller, Dhruva Natchathiram, that was filmed in seven countries, will be made public soon. The cast includes Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, Simran, Parthibhan and Radhika. Vikarm said his character was stylish and cool.



* Lutchmanan is an educator, author, and linguistic campaigner, and a presenter/producer at Lotus FM. You can hear her on Inisai Mazhai, Fridays from 6pm to 7pm, and The Best Of Kodambakkam, Sundays from 1pm to 3pm.

POST