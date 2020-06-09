As anxiety kicks in, there is help

LIFESTYLE - IT's been over two months that South Africa’s been on lockdown and the term “lockdown blues” has been bouncing about a lot lately. Many people feel down and don’t know why. They struggle to sleep and nothing seems to lift their spirits. Dr Shaquir Salduker, a Durban psychiatrist, said this was not random lockdown blues, but rather the fact that anxiety and depression symptoms were setting in and were likely to get worse. After 61 days of the lockdown - which brought with it salary cuts and job losses en masse - households are feeling the pinch. On top of wrapping our heads around living in a pandemic, the bills are streaming in, breadwinners cannot provide and families are suffering.

Salduker said they were seeing a lot more people being treated for anxiety.

“The obvious increase is in anxiety levels. This is from various sources at a macro- and micro-level.

“The elephant in the room for most people is the unknown entity, which is ‘how is this virus going to affect our or our loved ones’ health?’

“This is a common and prominent anxiety and one that most people don’t vocalise, but is a driving force behind all the other anxieties feeling much worse.

“If a person remains constantly anxious for long periods, they run the risk of becoming clinically depressed which then increases the risk of suicidality.”

Asked what were some of the signs indicating we were heading into a low curve in terms of our emotions and well-being, Salduker listed:

* Change in sleep patterns.

* Change in appetite.

* Change in temperament - irritability (especially in males).

* Loss of interest in things you previously enjoyed doing.

* Physical restlessness and agitation.

* Becoming emotional easily.

* Feeling fatigued.

* Feeling helpless and hopeless (the precursors to suicidal ideation).

If you feel emotionally unable to cope, Salduker suggested that you contact your GP or psychiatrist to get assessed.

“With the restrictions in place, be prepared to have a teleconsultation with a psychiatrist or psychologist.

“The main thing is to reach out to someone. Contact the SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) helplines as well or go to the nearest hospital outpatient departments, which operate 24 hours a day.

“The feelings are real and should not be ignored.

“We are predicting a massive problem of mental health issues as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The Sadag offers the following help:

Chat online with a counsellor seven days a week from 9am - 4pm via the Cipla WhatsApp chat line at 076 882 2775.

SMS 31393 or 32312 and a counsellor will call you back - available seven days a week, 24hours a day.

Sadag helplines provide free telephonic counselling, information and resources seven days a week, 24 hours a day - call 080 021 2223, 080 070 8090 or 080 045 6789 or the Suicide Helpline 080 056 7567.

