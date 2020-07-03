At 101, Rukmin celebrates life… and veggies

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - At 101, Rukmin Singh enjoys walking around her house, sitting in the sun and talking to her daughter, Romila. The Northdale, Pietermaritzburg, resident celebrated her birthday on Saturday with Romila and her family.

Because of the lockdown, her three other children and their families could not attend the party. Romila said that although her mother was saddened she could not spend the day with everyone, she understood the reason behind it. Singh, a first-generation South African, has 27 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Her father, Suraj, an indentured labourer, arrived at the Port of Natal from India on March 27, 1902. He met her mother, Sujee, after his arrival and they got married. They had five children. Singh was the youngest.

Romila said her mother did not attend school. When she was 19, she married Romila’s dad, Ramlakan, a weaver in a blanket factory.



“My parents moved to Newcastle where my father was from. They had six children, four boys and two girls. While my dad worked, my mom took care of us.

“As we got older, she helped her brother in his restaurant, Midway Lounge. She would cook and wash dishes and we would help her. She earned 17 shillings a week.”

In 1965, Singh and her family moved to Chatsworth. Then after her husband died in 1982, she relocated to Pietermaritzburg to live with her daughter, Lily Ramroop. But in 2017, she moved in with Romila and her family.

Romila said her mother enjoyed entertaining guests.

“She loves it when people visit. She always lights up when she sees people and insists they have a cup of tea and something to eat. But because of the lockdown, we have not allowed anyone to come over. So she keeps busy by talking to me and my grandchildren.”



She said Singh also enjoyed talking about her life in Durban.

“She always tells us about the riots in 1949 and how she would turn the lights off in the home and hide under the bed. She even enjoys telling us about a puppy she received when she got married. Apparently the person did not take a gift to the wedding, so they gave her a puppy.”



Despite her age, Singh enjoys her independence and does not allow Romila to assist her with anything – except to help her get into the tub for her bath.

She also speaks fluent Hindi to her daughters and isiZulu to her sons.

When asked what the secret to her long life was, Singh said: “I don’t know what the secret is, but I am a vegetarian.”

THE POST